1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Mastercard Stock Is Going to $567. Is It a Buy?

One of the more prominent market-beating financial sector stocks this month has been payment processing giant Mastercard (NYSE: MA). That stands to reason: On Oct. 31, the company delivered a third-quarter earnings report showing solid growth and a double beat on analysts' estimates.

Speaking of Mastercard analysts, one Wall Street pro who covers the sturdy financial company recently upped his price target on the stock. Is his burst of fresh optimism justified?

Price target lift

On Friday, TD Cowen's Bryan Bergin slapped a new 12-month price target on Mastercard of $567 per share, well up from his previous assessment of $533 per share. He kept his buy recommendation on it intact.

That adjustment came just after Mastercard's annual investor day. According to his note, Bergin felt that the event confirmed the company's solid and sustainable growth prospects, which he feels will be reflected in double-digit percentage growth in key fundamentals from now through 2027. He also praised the variety of ways the company has found to draw revenue, a factor that buttresses his continued bullish view on it.

In that latest Mastercard research note, Bergin wrote that his new price target amounts to roughly 30 times the company's estimated forward P/E for 2026.

Winning the fight

Mastercard has been one of the great winners in the war on cash. As the smaller of the two leading card brands (No. 1 is Visa), it has been a long-term beneficiary of consumers' shift away from cash transactions to more modern methods like payment cards. That transition isn't going to end anytime soon, so Mastercard will almost certainly continue to grow despite its already impressive size.

In the third quarter, the company increased its net revenue by 13% year over year to $7.4 billion while raising its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income by nearly the same percentage to $3.6 billion. That resulted in a sky-high 49% profit margin. Even though the stock's valuations are a bit pricey, it's worth it for those kinds of growth figures.

Should you invest $1,000 in Mastercard right now?

Before you buy stock in Mastercard, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mastercard wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $858,854!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.