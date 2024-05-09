1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Lyft Is Going to $24. Is It a Buy?

Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) were accelerating this week after the No. 2 ridesharing company reported strong results in its first-quarter earnings report, showing it's well on its way to being a growing and profitable company.

Not surprisingly, Wall Street took notice of another round of solid numbers from Lyft, and one of the stock's top bulls lifted its price target on Lyft to $24, implying 39% upside in the ride-hailing stock.

RBC sees Lyft going to $24

Analyst Brad Erickson maintained an outperform rating on the stock and lifted his price target by $1 to $24, approving of the company's latest report, and believed Lyft's guidance to be conservative, implying the company should be able to beat its forecast.

Erickson also noted the health of the overall ridesharing industry is improving, factoring in Uber's latest report as both companies have backed away from price competition in the form of driver and rider incentives in order to turn profitable.

Is Lyft a buy?

After a disastrous first few years as a public company that included wide losses and the impact of the pandemic, Lyft stock is looking surprisingly attractive.

Revenue in the first quarter jumped 28%. The company is now solidly free cash flow positive and expects to generate positive free cash flow for the year for the first time.

Meanwhile, Lyft is gaining traction with new initiatives like women+ connect, which allows women drivers and riders to preference matches with other women. It's also unlocked a new advertising business, tapping into a new revenue stream.

While the stock has bounced significantly off of earlier lows, there's still plenty of upside as Lyft's market cap is just $7 billion. If the company keeps executing, the stock should continue to move higher.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lyft right now?

Before you buy stock in Lyft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lyft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $553,959!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.