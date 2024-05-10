1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Devon Energy Stock Is Going to $57. Is It a Buy?

RBC Capital recently raised its price target on Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) to $57 from $55 and maintained a "sector perform" rating on the stock. My take on a "sector perform" rating is that it is a de facto sell rating, because investors might as well hold the sector through an ETF and eliminate the stock-specific risk inherent in holding one stock.

That said, the $57 price target still represents a nearly 12% upside from the current price, and what the RBC Capital analyst said is also very interesting.

Improving operations and productivity

The company's recent first-quarter earnings report showed that it delivered on its promise to improve well productivity by investing in its core assets in the Delaware Basin. Delivered volumes were 4% above plan to 664,000 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe/d), or 664 MBoe/d in short, for the quarter. Moreover, management raised its full-year production forecast by 2%, to a range between 655 MBoe/d to 675 MBoe/d, from a previous estimate of 650 MBoe/d.

According to thefly.com, Wall Street was aware of the improvement. RBC Capital noted well productivity improvements, better cycle times (partly through the use of simultaneous fracturing), and an easing of infrastructure constraints thanks to the "build-out of incremental gas processing, compression, water handling, and electrification," according to CEO Rick Muncrief on the earnings call.

RBC Capital sees benefits ahead of these factors.

A high-yield energy stock to buy?

The price target update makes sense in light of improved operational performance. The company's compelling capital return strategy (combining buying back stock to lower the share count), and distributing a fixed and variable dividend, make it a particularly attractive stock for oil bulls and income-seeking investors alike.

Management believes its stock is currently undervalued and is prioritizing share buybacks. If the price of oil is sustainable at the current levels, then that will prove a wise strategy, as it will increase the share of the claim on potentially increased cash flow from Devon Energy in the future.

Should you invest $1,000 in Devon Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Devon Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Devon Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $553,959!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.