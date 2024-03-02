1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Biogen Stock Is Going to $311. Is It a Buy Around $223?

On Feb. 20, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Eric Schmidt restated his aggressive price target for Biogen, (NASDAQ: BIIB) estimating that the biopharmaceutical stock will rise by 39% to reach roughly $311. One driver for that anticipated growth is the company's newly launched drug called Leqembi, which aims to treat Alzheimer's disease. But Leqembi is just one of four recent launches, with the other medicines treating conditions like postpartum depression and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Schmidt is likely to be mindful of the fact that Biogen has four upcoming data readouts from programs that management thinks could be significant future contributors to the stock's performance. Likewise, its ongoing cost-cutting campaign aiming to save $1 billion by 2025 is in full swing, and it should continue to support the bottom line. But should investors consider buying it at around its current price of $223?

There are multiple trends at play here for Biogen

Biogen's top line was close to flat in 2023 on a constant currency basis, totalling $9.8 billion. Furthermore, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell by 62%, reaching $7.97 for the year. Cost-cutting alone will not be sufficient to stoke growth.

Despite the new drug launches, management expects revenue to decline by roughly 1% to 5% this year. That does not bode well for the prospect of its fresh products driving enough growth to satisfy investors in the near term.

But if Leqembi and another drug get approved in the European Union in the first half of this year, as management is banking on, the stock will still likely rise a bit. And, toward the end of this year and into next year, sales could start to pick up. 2025 could easily be a good year for shareholders.

Nonetheless, other pharma stocks are much more appealing to buy right now. Avoid investing until there's a stronger set of catalysts coming up.

Should you invest $1,000 in Biogen right now?

Before you buy stock in Biogen, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Biogen wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Biogen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.