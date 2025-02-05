1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Apple Stock Is Going to $260. Is It a Buy?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a stock that has frequently delivered for its shareholders and is set to continue doing so deeper into 2025. This is the view of one analyst tracking the stock who feels it's poised for a double-digit increase in price.

His latest take on the company reflected a generally good fiscal fist quarter of 2025, the results of which were published at the end of January. For this pundit, the mighty tech titan still has plenty of prosperity in store -- and I agree.

A bull stays the course

A day after Apple unveiled those figures, Evercore ISI's Amit Daryanani reiterated his bullish view on the company's future. He maintained both his outperform recommendation (buy, in other words) and $260 per-share price target on the tech mainstay.

Apple's quarter was essentially in line with the expectations of analysts like Daryanani. Given the company's tendency for encouraging growth despite its size and its always lofty profit margins, that's a satisfying development. While revenue from products inched only 1% higher on a year-over-year basis during the period (to just under $98 billion), services revenue blasted 14% higher, hitting more than $26 billion.

According to reports, Daryanani was encouraged by Apple's potential for offsetting weakened demand in China, a once-juicy market coping with slowing economic growth. He feels that emerging markets will be one of these "offsets," as Apple's share in those countries is still relatively low. He's also bullish about sales of the budget model iPhone SE, which might be better than the company expects, and the potential for continued growth in services.

So will this investor

As an Apple shareholder, I'm concerned about that China dynamic and not entirely convinced sales in underserved regions and/or iPhone SEs will combine to drive product revenue notably higher. I think services is an indisputable bright spot, however, and Apple has many levers it can pull to keep the growth engine running in this category. I agree with this analyst; Apple continues to be a clear buy.

