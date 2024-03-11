1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Amazon Stock Is Going to $210. Is It a buy Around $180?

A unique company and stock that straddles both the tech and consumer goods sectors, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a must-own for many investors. So it's hardly an undiscovered stock, but there are more than a few pundits out there who feel it still has plenty of upside potential.

One is Deutsche Bank's Lee Horowitz, one of the more bullish analysts covering the company. In early March he raised his price target on the stock. Let's climb to his lofty new level to determine whether Amazon is as much of a buy as he believes.

A new revenue stream for Amazon

Horowitz added $10 per share to his Amazon fair value assessment for a new level of $210. Given that the stock trades at about $172 apiece these days, he's anticipating that it'll rise at least 22%.

Any business that is large and well-established can have trouble growing significantly, but Horowitz said he is confident Amazon can keep cranking its numbers higher. This is "due to the increasingly compelling operating income growth that the company is slated to deliver in the coming years."

The prognosticator singled out what he described as "the incremental operating income contribution" from advertising sold on its Prime Video streaming service (which recently rolled out an ad-supported tier). In his view, Prime Video could bring in anywhere from $4 billion to $6 billion worth of ad revenue both this and next year.

Amazon is a business worth watching

In his new analysis, Horowitz highlighted a new aspect of Amazon's business that hasn't been discussed much. By extension, Prime Video advertising probably isn't on the radar of many investors. Even if it attains only half the potential the analyst thinks it holds, the business could still bring in billions of dollars to the company every year. This is one part of Amazon's operations to watch in the near future, and it boosts the buy case for the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.