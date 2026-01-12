1 Vanguard Index Fund Could Turn $400 per Month Into $1 Million

Key Points

Building a $1 million portfolio isn't as daunting as it seems.

But it will require discipline, consistency, and a willingness to "set it and forget it."

Even a modest monthly investment into a diversified stock fund over the long term can create huge wealth.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

There's this misconception that building a $1 million portfolio is a herculean task. If you wait until the end of your prime saving years, then it probably is. But given enough time and the right investment, it's not nearly as daunting as it seems.

The investment choice isn't that tough either. If you use a fund that's diversified, focuses on large well-established companies, and is ultra-cheap, you've got an investment that can get you to the promised millionaire status.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Perhaps the best choice for this is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). It meets all of the above criteria and is one of the best wealth creation tools available to investors today.

How to get to $1 million with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

If you've got $400 a month to invest in this exchange-traded fund, here's how you get to $1 million.

Let's assume that you can earn a 9% average annual return on this fund (the long-term historical average is closer to 10%, so this should be a reasonable assumption). Let's also assume that all dividends and distributions are reinvested, so you can maximize the benefits of compounding growth.

If you invest $400 a month under those conditions and keep investing for 35 years, your sum total at the end will be just over $1.17 million.

Getting to this point, however, will require some discipline. This works best as a "set it and forget it" option. If you're tempted to sell whenever the market goes down, it's unlikely you're going to hit the million-dollar mark. But if you're able to consistently get $400 into your account every month and resist the temptation to trade or time the market, the title of "millionaire" can be yours in time.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,451!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,229!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 12, 2026.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.