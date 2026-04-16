1 Vanguard ETF I'm Telling My Kids to Buy and Hold

Key Points

Researching individual stocks to buy isn't everyone's idea of a hobby.

Owning the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is one of the best and cheapest ways to grow your money over time.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

I've had personal finance conversations with my kids, and they're not always enthusiastic about them. I get it; finance and investing can't hold a candle to thinking about Star Wars and video games.

But in those conversations, I've been reminded that everyone approaches their finances and investing differently. My kids may never be interested in buying individual stocks, and that's perfectly fine.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, I do want them to understand that putting their money somewhere so it can grow over time is a good idea. And there's one fund I've reminded them to buy: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).

Why this fund is a good option for most investors

If you, like my kids, aren't exactly enthusiastic about buying stocks, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes investing easy by essentially allowing you to invest in all the stocks in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) at once.

This is ideal for many investors because it means you don't have to follow trends, do extensive stock research, or shift strategies based on what's happening with the economy. The fund gives you exposure to all sectors of the market, so if companies in the S&P 500 are doing well, in general, your portfolio is likely doing well, too.

The S&P 500 has had a historic average annual return of about 10% since 1957, and while there are no guarantees you'll earn that in any given year -- or anything at all -- the track record is a good indicator of the fund's potential.

And, if you're like most people, you'll do better by investing in this index fund than trying to pick stocks on your own. Consider that the average stock investor return lagged the S&P 500 by about 5 percentage points in 2023.

That doesn't mean you can't beat the market, but most investors' emotions get the best of them, leading many to fearfully sell stocks when they should hold them. Owning the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF can help you avoid the emotional roller coaster.

Savers will love this part

If you're a natural saver, like my kids, you'll love the fact that the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges an industry-low annual expense ratio of just 0.03%. This means that if you have $10,000 invested in the fund, you'll pay just $3 annually in fees.

In short, you don't have to spend a lot of money to take advantage of one of the best Vanguard funds available. You'll sleep well knowing that you won't be wasting money paying expensive fees to a fund manager to oversee it.

To recap, the Vanguard S&P 500 charges a very low annual fee, gives you exposure to the entire S&P 500 index, helps you check your emotions at the door, and has a strong track record of success.

And my kids think investing isn't interesting. Go figure.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $573,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2026.

Chris Neiger has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.