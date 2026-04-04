1 Vanguard ETF I Trust to Outperform the Market Long Term

Key Points

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) has outperformed the S&P 500 in 17 of its 22 years of existence.

VUG tends to underperform the market when the tech sector isn't performing well.

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks account for over 56% of VUG.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF ›

When investors refer to the "market," it's usually the S&P 500. It tracks around 500 of the largest American companies on the stock market, and its performance is often used as a benchmark for determining whether a stock or ETF has performed "well."

Through the first three months of the year, the S&P 500 declined by 4.6%. The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) -- which focuses on large-cap growth stocks -- performed worse (declining by nearly 10.5%), but it's an ETF I trust to be a long-term market-beater.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Now might not be its best stretch, but its long-term appeal remains strong.

A history of outperforming the market

VUG isn't officially a tech ETF, but the growth focus has made it inherently tech-heavy. The tech sector accounts for nearly 65% of VUG, far ahead of the second-most-represented sector, consumer discretionary, at just over 16%.

The high concentration in tech hasn't worked out well for VUG this year, but it has historically worked in its favor. Since it hit the market in January 2004, VUG has consistently outperformed the S&P 500. It's up 792% compared to the index's 469% in that span, and it has produced better returns in 17 of those 22 years. Below is how their returns have stacked up over the past decade:

Year VUG Returns S&P 500 Returns 2025 18.9% 16.4% 2024 32% 23.3% 2023 45.8% 24.2% 2022 (33.6%) (19.4%) 2021 26.7% 26.9% 2020 39% 16.3% 2019 35.6% 28.9% 2018 (4.5%) (6.2%) 2017 26.3% 19.4% 2016 4.6% 9.5%

Past results don't guarantee future performance, so don't take this as a guarantee that the trend will continue. But the larger point is that growth investing has rewarded investors who can stomach the swings that often come with it.

There's no shame in tech leading the way

Right now, VUG is admittedly too top-heavy, with Nvidia and Apple alone accounting for over a quarter of the ETF, and the "Magnificent Seven" stocks accounting for over 56%. That's very concentrated for a 151-stock ETF. I don't anticipate this being the norm over the long run, but it's worth noting the risks that come with that in the near future.

That said, I still expect tech to drive VUG's growth, which is why I'm confident in its long-term outperformance. The tech world has industries that are relatively early in the trajectory that many people expect them to follow. Whether it's cloud computing, cybersecurity, fintech, quantum computing, or any of the breakthroughs from the AI boom, many top tech companies are well positioned for continued growth.

Many of these top companies are also in the S&P 500, so VUG will naturally thrive as they and the index continue to grow.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,087,496!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 926% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 4, 2026.

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Vanguard Growth ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.