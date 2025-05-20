1 Vanguard ETF Every Investor Should Consider

Picking individual stocks exposes investors to significant company-specific risks that can lead to substantial losses if things go wrong. Even professional money managers struggle to consistently outperform the broader market, with studies showing that over 80% of active funds underperform their benchmarks over extended periods. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have revolutionized investing by offering instant diversification, lower costs, and greater tax efficiency than traditional mutual funds.

The popularity of ETFs has surged over the past 15 years, with assets growing from under $1 trillion in 2010 to over $11 trillion today. This explosive growth reflects investors' increasing preference for transparent, low-cost investment vehicles that provide broad market exposure without requiring extensive research or timing decisions. Let's examine why the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) stands out as a compelling option for investors seeking a foundation for their portfolios.

Unmatched cost efficiency

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF features an industry-leading expense ratio of just 0.03%, far below the industry average of 0.75% for similar funds. This translates to annual costs of just $3 for every $10,000 invested, allowing investors to keep more of their returns over time. Low costs compound significantly over decades, potentially adding thousands of dollars to retirement savings.

Vanguard's unique investor-owned structure enables it to offer such competitive pricing without sacrificing quality. Unlike most financial firms that must generate profits for external shareholders, Vanguard operates at cost for the benefit of its fund investors. This client-aligned model has helped Vanguard become a trusted leader in the low-cost investment revolution.

Comprehensive market coverage

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds 3,564 stocks as of this writing, spanning the entire U.S. market, from giant corporations to small, emerging companies. This broad exposure eliminates the need for investors to hold multiple equity funds, simplifying portfolio management and reducing overall costs. The fund's median market capitalization of $186 billion indicates a tilt toward larger companies, providing stability while still offering growth potential.

By design, the ETF captures virtually every publicly traded company in the U.S. stock market. This approach ensures investors participate in all market segments rather than being limited to the 500 largest companies that comprise the S&P 500. For investors seeking a single fund solution for their equity allocation, this comprehensive coverage provides unparalleled diversification benefits.

Competitive performance

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has generated an 11.6% annualized return over the past 10 years, slightly trailing the S&P 500's 12.3% return during the same period. This minor performance gap reflects the extraordinary success of large technology companies that comprise a larger percentage of the S&P 500 than of this total market index.

Still, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has closely trailed the S&P 500 over this period despite its significantly higher level of diversification. That's a powerful combination that's rare in the ETF landscape.

VTI data by YCharts.

Another key benefit is that the ETF's yield of 1.32% slightly exceeds the S&P 500's 1.27%, providing a small income advantage for dividend-focused investors. This combination of competitive total returns and slightly higher yield makes the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF an attractive foundation for long-term, risk-averse portfolios.

Strong growth fundamentals and automatic rebalancing

Companies held within the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF have generated an 18.8% average annual earnings growth rate over the past five years. This robust growth rate illustrates the financial health and innovative capacity of U.S. businesses across various sectors and sizes.

Adding to its appeal, the fund's automatic rebalancing ensures that capital naturally flows toward growing companies while reducing exposure to declining ones. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF's composition evolves with the market, requiring no active management decisions from investors.

New companies enter the index as they go public, while those that shrink or disappear are gradually removed. This passive yet effective approach allows investors to benefit from the entire market's dynamism without having to identify individual winners and losers.

Portfolio building block

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF serves as an ideal core holding for investors at any stage in their financial journey. Its comprehensive market coverage eliminates the need to select individual stocks or specialized sector funds for U.S. equity exposure. This simplification reduces both costs and the anxiety that often accompanies investment decision-making.

For investors seeking a complete portfolio solution, pairing this ETF with a quality bond fund creates a straightforward yet sophisticated investment strategy. This two-fund approach provides exposure to thousands of securities across asset classes while keeping costs minimal and management simple. As investment goals or risk tolerance change over time, adjusting the allocation between these funds allows for easy portfolio customization without sacrificing diversification.

