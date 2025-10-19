1 Vanguard ETF Could Turn $500 Per Month Into a $686,000 Portfolio That Pays $20,500 in Annual Dividend Income

Key Points

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) contains many high-quality large-cap companies that have stood the test of time.

VYM has increased its dividend payout by over 380% since its inception.

VYM has averaged around 11% annual total returns over the past decade.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ›

One of my favorite ways to invest in stocks is through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) because they simplify the investment process. You don't need to spend hours researching companies or making the "right" investment. Instead, you can invest in an ETF and instantly get access to many companies at once.

Investing in ETFs doesn't have to mean sacrificing gains, either. There are plenty of ETFs that have delivered market-beating returns and made investors a lot of money along the way.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

One Vanguard ETF in particular has the potential to turn $500 monthly investments into over $680,000. And to add the icing on the cake, that could mean around $20,500 in annual dividend income. Talk about a win-win.

An ETF filled with high-quality companies

The Vanguard ETF I'm referring to is the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM). As its name suggests, it's a dividend-focused ETF that could be a great income-producing investment. It mirrors the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which focuses mainly on large-cap companies with above-average dividend yields (there are a few non-large-cap companies included).

This criteria means that VYM holds many well-established companies with solid cash flow, consistent dividend histories, and longevity. Below are the ETF's top 10 holdings:

Company Percentage of the ETF Broadcom 6.69% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 4.08% ExxonMobil 2.41% Johnson & Johnson 2.08% Walmart 2.06% Home Depot 1.97% AbbVie 1.82% Procter & Gamble 1.80% Bank of America 1.70% Chevron 1.50%

Unlike the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) or other growth ETFs, the dividend focus means it's not as tech-heavy as other indexes and ETFs. Whereas the tech sector is around 33% of the S&P 500, it's only around 12% of VYM, meaning it could be a good way to hedge against down periods in the sector or overvalued tech stocks due for a correction.

A consistent above-average dividend yield

Since different companies pay dividends at different times, the amount of VYM's quarterly dividend fluctuates. Its last four per-share payouts were $0.8417 (September 2025), $0.8617 (June 2025), $0.85 (March 2025), and $0.9642 (December 2024). That said, one thing that you can likely count on is VYM's dividend increasing over time.

Since its inception, the payout has increased by over 380%, far more than the S&P 500 dividend payout has increased in that span.

An above-average dividend is nice, but an above-average dividend that consistently increases over time can be an added bonus.

How investing in VYM could be lucrative for investors

Over the past decade, VYM has averaged around 11.2% annual total returns. Past performance doesn't guarantee future performance, but if we assume it continues to average around 11% annual returns, below is how much $500 monthly investments could grow to over time, assuming dividends get reinvested.

Years Investment Total 10 $100,300 15 $206,400 20 $385,200 25 $686,400 30 $1.19 million

Having 30 years to grow an investment over $1.19 million is ideal, but for the sake of this illustration, let's assume you have 25 years and your investment grows to around $686,000 after accounting for VYM's 0.06% expense ratio. VYM's average dividend yield over the past decade is 3%. With $686,000 invested in the ETF, a 3% dividend yield would pay out $20,580 annually.

Nothing is guaranteed in the stock market, and we can't predict stock price movements, but this shows the power of time and compound earnings in investing -- especially when dividends are involved. Time and patience can quite literally pay off.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,805!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,113!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Chevron, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.