1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF That Could Turn $500 Per Month Into $1 Million

Key Points

The Vanguard Growth ETF tracks the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth index, which holds 146 of America's largest growth stocks.

Artificial intelligence powerhouses like Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Broadcom are among the fund's biggest holdings.

The ETF has produced blistering returns since it was created in 2004, and it could be a millionaire-maker investment over the long run.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF ›

The CRSP U.S. Total Market index is made up of all 3,451 companies listed on American stock exchanges. Then there's the CRSP U.S. Large Cap index, which aims to include the major companies that account for 85% of the market's total capitalization. The index includes just 438 companies, a fact that highlights the extreme concentration of capital in corporate America.

Those 438 companies can be divided into two categories: growth stocks and value stocks. The CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth index consists of the 146 growth stocks in that group, a subset that includes nine of America's 10 most valuable companies. Typically, the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index outperforms its value-based counterpart because of its high degree of exposure to sectors such as technology, and it has an exceptional track record of delivering positive returns.

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The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that mimics the CRSP Large Cap Growth Index by holding the same stocks. Here's how it could turn consistent investments of $500 per month into $1 million over the long term.

A portfolio of America's fastest-growing companies

Technology companies operate at the forefront of some of the world's fastest-growing industries, with artificial intelligence (AI) being the latest example. Therefore, despite the fact that this EFT has components from across all 11 different sectors of the stock market, it's no surprise that almost 70% of its assets are parked in technology stocks.

AI has become a core focus for most of the companies among the Vanguard ETF's top 10 positions and is now central to their success.

Stock Vanguard ETF Portfolio Weighting 1. Nvidia 12.60% 2. Apple 11.64% 3. Alphabet 10.26% 4. Microsoft 7.60% 5. Amazon 4.46% 6. Broadcom 4.27% 7. Meta Platforms 3.40% 8. Tesla 3.26% 9. Eli Lilly 2.80% 10. Advanced Micro Devices 2.61%

Nvidia supplies the world's best data center graphics processing units (GPUs), which are used to train and power AI models. The company's revenue soared by 85% year over year during its most recent quarter, and it could have grown even faster if its manufacturing partners had been enough produce more chips amid soaring demand.

Broadcom and AMD are two of Nvidia's top competitors. Broadcom sells application-specific integrated circuits -- data center chips that are custom-designed to meet the specific needs of its customers. AMD sells GPUs, and its new MI450 series can be combined with a fully integrated data center rack called Helios to produce 36 times better performance than the company's previous generation of chips.

Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon are three of the biggest buyers of data center chips and components. They use them to develop their own AI models, but they also rent the computing capacity to other businesses through their respective cloud platforms, which has become an extremely lucrative practice.

Outside its top 10 positions, the Vanguard Growth ETF also holds a small position in Space Exploration Technologies. SpaceX was founded by Elon Musk, and it has a presence in space transportation, satellite internet connectivity, and AI infrastructure. It went public on June 12, and although it has plummeted from its peak, it has significant long-term potential.

Turning $500 per month into $1 million

The Vanguard Growth ETF has delivered compound annual returns of 12.1% since it was created in 2004. But its annual return rate has accelerated to 18% over the last 10 years thanks to the exceptional growth of companies in industries like cloud computing, enterprise software, and AI.

The following table shows how long it could take the ETF to turn a monthly investment of $500 into $1 million based on three different annualized rates of return.

Monthly Investment Compound Annual Return Time to Reach $1 Million $500 12.1% 25 years, 4 months $500 15% (midpoint) 21 years, 10 months $500 18% 19 years, 2 months

It would be unrealistic to expect any ETF to produce an average return of 18% for the next two decades, because the law of large numbers leads to some dizzying math. For example, if Nvidia were to grow by 18% annually for the next 19 years, its market capitalization would balloon to $113 trillion, which is almost four times the current yearly output of the entire U.S. economy. Considering that Nvidia already has a dominant share of the data center market, that kind of growth is almost inconceivable.

Meta Platforms faces a similar constraint. With 3.5 billion daily active users across all of its social media apps and a global population of 8.3 billion people, it's simply running out of new prospects who can potentially sign up, especially since Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are blocked in China.

Nevertheless, the Vanguard ETF could still turn investments of $500 per month into a position worth $1 million in 25 years, even if its annual return rate reverts back to its long-term average of 12.1%. Technologies such as AI, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and maybe even quantum computing could drive faster returns over the next few years, although they might also bring volatility because they're still in the early stages of commercialization.

Although past performance isn't always a reliable indicator of future results, the Vanguard ETF's sole focus on growth stocks is a strong strategy for investors seeking market-beating returns over the long run.

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Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Eli Lilly, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.