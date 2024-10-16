1 Unstoppable Stock That Could 10x in the Next 5 Years

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) are up 3,100% over the past five years but there may still be room for the stock to run. The company has barely scratched the surface of its international potential and the asset-light business model allows for explosive growth without the need for more capital. Travis Hoium explains why this stock could still 10x in value in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 13, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 16, 2024.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,139 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,239 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $380,729!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Celsius. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.