1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Now Before It Joins Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club

Key Points

Meta Platforms hosts some of the world's most popular social media platforms.

The company is leveraging its artificial intelligence (AI) expertise to increase engagement and grow its ad revenue.

There's a clear path for Meta to join the $3 trillion club in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

There are currently just 12 companies with a market cap of $1 trillion or more, but only four are members of the elite $3 trillion club: Nvidia at $4.3 trillion, Apple at $3.8 trillion, Alphabet at $3.6 trillion, and Microsoft at $3 trillion.

I believe Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has laid the foundation to join this prestigious group. The company has extensive expertise in deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to surface relevant content and increase engagement on its social media apps, which has fueled robust business and financial results. The company has a market cap of $1.6 trillion (as of this writing), which means investors who buy Meta stock now could see a potential return of 81% if the social media denizen joins the $3 trillion club -- which I think is just a matter of time.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

AI in its DNA

Meta's social media sites -- including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads, and Messenger -- form the foundation of its empire, with nearly 3.6 billion people visiting one of its sites every day. With a captive audience of that magnitude, it's no wonder Meta is one of the world's largest digital advertisers, behind just Google.

In recent years, Meta has increasingly focused its efforts on increasing engagement. Generative AI helps the company understand the content that keeps users online longer, thereby increasing its value to advertisers. More time on the site means more ads -- and greater revenue.

Those efforts are bearing fruit, as Meta reported ad impressions that rose 18% across its platforms in the fourth quarter, driven by AI-fueled increases in engagement. The company is also fine-tuning its Facebook feed, delivering the "largest quarterly revenue" impact in more than two years. This, in turn, fueled a 6% increase in the amount it could charge for each ad.

Furthermore, CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisions a future in which Meta provides every user with a personalized AI agent that comprehends their interests and curates individualized content tailored to those interests.

Paint by numbers

Meta's results are compelling. The company generated revenue of $201 billion in 2025, up 22% from the prior year. Excluding a one-time tax provision, earnings per share (EPS) grew 24% to $29.69. One of the unsung heroes of that growth is Meta's ongoing international revenue expansion in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Revenue in those markets lags that of the U.S., giving Meta a fertile field to plow.

The company is spending heavily to leverage AI, which drove Meta's capital expenditures to a record $72 billion last year. The headline is a planned increase to $125 billion in 2026, a 73% increase. Meta is already seeing the impact of previous spending in the form of higher revenue, so the company is doubling down.

The path to $3 trillion

Meta has a market cap of roughly $1.6 trillion (as of this writing), so its stock price will need to increase by about 81% to reach $3 trillion. The company is expected to generate revenue of $251 billion in 2026, according to Wall Street, giving it a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio below 7. Assuming its P/S remains constant, Meta would need to grow its revenue to roughly $455 billion annually to support a $3 trillion market cap.

Wall Street currently expects Meta's revenue growth to exceed 17% annually over the next five years. If the company achieves that measure, it could achieve a $3 trillion market cap as early as 2030. Given Meta's track record of success, however, I wouldn't be surprised if it reaches that level even sooner.

Finally, at less than 28 times earnings, Meta trades at a discount compared to the S&P 500's current multiple of 30. Furthermore, despite its recent 17% decline, Meta has delivered stock price gains of 496% over the past decade, far exceeding the 243% gains of the S&P 500. This illustrates why Meta is an intriguing opportunity as it prepares to take its place in the $3 trillion club.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 5, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.