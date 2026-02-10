1 Unstoppable Stock To Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club

Key Points

The demand for semiconductors and related technology for AI and data centers has surged in recent years.

Broadcom's dizzying array of infrastructure products and customizable chips is feeding the data center boom.

Despite its crucial role in data center infrastructure, the stock is still reasonably priced.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

There are currently a dozen companies that are worth $1 trillion or more, but only four are currently members of the elite $3 trillion club: Nvidia at $4.6 trillion, Apple at $4 trillion, Alphabet at $3.9 trillion, and Microsoft at $3 trillion.

I am convinced that Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has what it takes to join this exclusive fraternity in the years to come. The company plays a pivotal role in the data center space, and the current buildout is driving strong financial and operating results.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The data center and semiconductor specialist has a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion (as of this writing), so investors who buy Broadcom right now could generate a return of 86% if it earns its membership in the $3 trillion club. The evidence suggests it could get there sooner rather than later.

More than just AI

There's no denying that artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated the conversation in recent years, but that has become a double-edged sword. Questions have swirled about which semiconductors will be key to AI's future.

What sets Broadcom apart from its rivals is that, while it benefits from AI chip sales, the company's other solutions represent a much broader opportunity. Broadcom provides broadband and wired networking, enterprise security, data center solutions, mainframe software, and mobile and wireless products. The breadth of the company's products and services makes it much more than just an AI chip supplier.

That said, Broadcom is widely considered the industry leader in Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), semiconductors that can be customized to be more energy efficient for specific use cases. ASICs are increasingly viewed as a worthwhile alternative to graphics processing units (GPUs), which currently dominate AI processing. That's why Alphabet relies on Broadcom for its custom-made Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

Stellar financial results

Broadcom's financial results are revealing. In the fourth quarter, the company generated record revenue of $18 billion, up 28% year over year, driving adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95, a 37% increase. For the full fiscal year, while AI-related revenue jumped 65% to $20 billion, that was less than one-third of Broadcom's total revenue of $64 billion, which illustrates that the company offers much more than just AI.

Management is forecasting accelerating growth. For Broadcom's fiscal 2026 first quarter (ended Feb. 1), the company is guiding for revenue of $19.1 billion, which would represent an increase of nearly 29%, fueling adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 billion, up 30%.

Broadcom's path to $3 trillion

Wall Street expects Broadcom to generate revenue of $97 billion in fiscal 2026, giving the stock a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 16. Assuming its P/S ratio remains constant, the company will need to generate revenue of $180 billion to support a $3 trillion market cap.

As you can see from the chart above, Wall Street predicts Broadcom's revenue will grow to $167 billion by 2028, putting it within striking distance of the $180 million needed for a $3 trillion market cap. However, Broadcom tends to surprise to the upside, beating analysts' consensus estimates, so it could surpass that threshold even sooner.

The data center boom is ongoing and is expected to attract nearly $7 trillion in capital expenditures globally by 2030, according to McKinsey & Company. As a leading provider of data center infrastructure, Broadcom is well-positioned to benefit from these secular tailwinds. Furthermore, as its ASICs are increasingly viewed as an economical alternative to GPUs, Broadcom's opportunity will likely expand.

Despite the recent surge in its stock price, Broadcom still sells for roughly 24 times next year's expected earnings. Using the even more appropriate price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio yields a multiple of 0.25, when any number less than 1 is the hallmark of an undervalued stock.

Taken together, I believe the evidence is clear: Broadcom stock is a buy on the road to a $3 trillion market cap.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.