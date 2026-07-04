1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia in the $3 Trillion Club

Key Points

TSMC could be the next $3 trillion company as AI demand accelerates.

The chip foundry is the indispensable backbone of the AI boom.

Its U.S. manufacturing buildout could reduce the "Taiwan discount."

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There are four companies in the world worth $3 trillion or more: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Alphabet. What they have in common is that they either develop the most important consumer hardware on Earth, run the software infrastructure that enterprises depend on, or design the chips that power the AI revolution.

The fifth member of that club is none of those things. Instead, it produces key components for all of them. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) sits at roughly $2.24 trillion in market value as of late June 2026. That makes it the sixth most valuable company on the planet.

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Given the numbers it's putting up right now, the $3 trillion mark is not far away. Here's how it gets there.

The numbers make the case

In 2026's first quarter, TSMC reported revenue of $35.9 billion, up 40.6% from the same quarter a year earlier. Net income rose 58.3% year over year. Gross margin came in at 66.2%. Net profit margin was 50.5%. Take a second with that last number. For every dollar TSMC brings in, it keeps fifty cents as profit. That's a level of operational leverage most companies would consider impossible.

For Q2 2026, management guided for revenue between $39 billion and $40.2 billion. The full-year 2026 growth forecast is above 30% in U.S. dollar terms. At that trajectory, TSMC will generate well north of $150 billion in annual revenue this year. If margins hold even close to where they are, the profit picture is extraordinary.

To get from $2.24 trillion to $3 trillion, the stock needs to gain roughly 34%. With earnings compounding at 50% or more year over year, that gap closes quickly.

Why TSMC is the real AI story

Everyone focuses on Nvidia when they talk about AI chips, and that's fair. But Nvidia does not manufacture its own chips. Neither does Advanced Micro Devices. Neither does Apple. Every advanced processor in those companies' lineups comes out of a TSMC fab. TSMC has roughly 70%global marketshare in advanced chip manufacturing, and no competitor is close to challenging that at the most cutting-edge nodes.

Advanced technologies at 7 nanometers (nms) and below now account for 74% of TSMC's wafer revenue. That mix has shifted fast, and it matters because leading-edge nodes carry higher prices and better margins. As AI drives demand for 3nm and eventually 2nm chips, TSMC gets paid more per wafer and keeps more of it.

The AI infrastructure build-out is not a quarter or two of demand. Every hyperscaler is building massive graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters, and every GPU in those clusters is a TSMC chip. Nvidia has Blackwell. Amazon has Trainium. Alphabet's Google has tensor processing units (TPUs). They all flow through TSMC's fabs.

Arizona changes the story

For years, the argument against owning TSMC was the geopolitical risk. All the important fabs were on Taiwan, and the uncertainty around that geography created what analysts called a "Taiwan discount" on the stock's valuation. That discount is starting to shrink.

TSMC has committed $165 billion to its Arizona expansion, a campus covering more than 2,000 acres with six planned fabs, two advanced packaging facilities, and an R&D center. The first Arizona fab already turned a $514 million profit in its first year of production. Phase two, running at 3nm, is on track for 2027, a full year ahead of the original schedule.

As more production moves to U.S. soil, institutional investors who previously avoided TSM on geopolitical grounds have a reason to buy. That is not a small shift. More buyers chasing the same fundamental story pushes multiples up, which pushes market cap up alongside the earnings growth.

TSMC is not invincible. A serious escalation in Taiwan tensions remains a risk that no analyst can fully price. The company also relies on equipment makers like ASML Holding for the tools it needs to manufacture at leading-edge nodes, which creates supply-chain dependencies. And semiconductor cycles can turn. A broad slowdown in AI infrastructure spending would show up in TSMC's numbers fast.

But if you believe AI is a decade-long build-out, and that someone has to manufacture all those chips, TSMC's path to the $3 trillion club is one of the more visible roads in the market right now.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.