1 Unstoppable Space Trend to Invest $1,000 in Right Now (Hint: It's Not SpaceX)

Key Points

Rocket Lab's backlog has grown to more than $2 billion.

The space company's stock has soared 190% in the past 12 months.

Rocket Lab will move into medium-lift launches with its reusable rocket, Neutron, ready for its debut in late 2026.

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Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) may hog the headlines, but there's more to the space economy than just Elon Musk's multitrillion-dollar company. Right now, the best pure-play, end-to-end space business I see out there is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). For investors interested in small and medium-lift rocket launches, a $1,000 investment in Rocket Lab now could end up in the financial stratosphere.

Rocket Lab designs, constructs, and operates satellites in addition to its launch services. The financials behind the business are lifting off as well. In the first quarter of 2026, Rocket Lab's revenue grew 63.5% to just over $200 million.

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The Space Systems segment, which focuses on satellites and their components, is rapidly expanding and has even surpassed the launch business. The demand is there, and Rocket Lab boasts more than $2 billion in contracts in its backlog waiting to be executed.

Lastly, Rocket Lab is moving into reusable medium-lift rockets with a targeted launch date of late 2026. The launch of Neutron will compete with SpaceX's Falcon 9 for medium-lift contracts. The defense industry has taken notice, and Rocket Lab already has a lucrative deal with the Space Force.

The excitement surrounding the space industry has certainly benefited Rocket Lab. The company's stock soared more than 190% in the past 12 months. Rocket Lab isn't profitable yet, but the successful launch of Neutron could bring it closer to profitability.

Momentum is certainly on Rocket Lab's side, and its lofty ambitions would serve investors well, with some patience and an extra $1,000. The stock is very volatile, as is the industry as a whole, and it's pricey at 73x trailing sales. Still, in the long term, there's significant upside potential.

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.