1 Unstoppable Healthcare Stock to Buy and Hold

HCA Healthcare reported strong financial results and encouraging guidance.

The medical facilities operator has important long-term growth opportunities.

Last year, HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), a medical facilities operator, crushed broader equities. The company faced some uncertainty heading into the new year (more on that below), but so far, it has maintained the momentum we saw in 2025. HCA Healthcare's stock is up 7% so far in 2026, which is much better than the S&P 500's year-to-date performance.

The good news is that there might be plenty of upside left for the healthcare company. Here is why it's worth investing in HCA Healthcare and holding its shares for the long term.

Excellent financial results

HCA Healthcare owns and operates a vast number of diversified healthcare facilities, from acute care hospitals to surgery centers, across much of the U.S. and the U.K. It is one of the largest corporations in its niche in the U.S.

The company delivered another strong performance during the fourth quarter of 2025. Its revenue increased by a solid 6.7% to $19.5 billion on the back of healthy growth in hospital admissions, while its adjusted earnings per share jumped 28.8% to $8.01.

HCA Healthcare's top-line guidance for its fiscal 2026 doesn't look strong at first glance. The company expects revenue of between $76.5 billion and $80 billion for the year. At the midpoint, this implies revenue growth of about 3.5% year over year, hardly eye-popping.

However, context matters. Coming into the year, HCA Healthcare hoped that the enhanced premium tax credits, which lower the cost of medical care for some patients and increase demand, admission, and revenue for the company, would be extended. So far, they have expired. Regulatory uncertainty is a significant risk for HCA Healthcare. Amid this challenge, modest sales growth of about 3.1% isn't bad at all.

Why the stock is still a buy

HCA Healthcare is showing that it can perform reasonably well amid regulatory challenges. The company also has important growth opportunities, including the higher demand for medical care we should observe over the next decade (and beyond) as the world's population ages. HCA Healthcare has also made a habit of growing its market share, partly by investing in initiatives that improve patient outcomes. It is currently doing so with several artificial intelligence-driven changes.

That's how HCA Healthcare has built strong relationships with physicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company may face some volatility this year as it continues to navigate the uncertain regulatory landscape. There's no guarantee that it will post a similar performance to last year's. However, given its position in the healthcare industry and the attractive growth opportunities it benefits from, the stock could deliver above-average returns in the long run.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HCA Healthcare. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

