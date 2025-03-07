1 Unstoppable Growth Stock

On Holding (NYSE: ONON) reported another outstanding quarter in Q4 2024, and management expects to grow nearly 30% again in 2025. In this video, Travis Hoium explains why this is a growth stock that investors should have high expectations of long term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 4, 2025. The video was published on March 6, 2025.

Travis Hoium has positions in On Holding. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool recommends On Holding and Under Armour. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.