1 Unstoppable Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 3,442%, According to Tom Lee of Fundstrat

Key Points

According to Tom Lee of Fundstrat, Ethereum could soon hit a price of $62,000.

Ethereum has several important catalysts tied to future growth in decentralized finance (DeFi).

While Ethereum may regain its all-time high of $4,954 from 2025, a climb to $62,000 is highly unlikely.

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Right now, the future outlook for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) might appear bleak. The world's second-largest cryptocurrency is down more than 40% for the year, and is now trading for just $1,750. That's 65% below its all-time high from last summer.

But some investors are doubling down on their earlier price targets for Ethereum, convinced that it can stage a remarkable second-half recovery in 2026. One of them is Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat, who has predicted that Ethereum could hit a price of $62,000. If so, that would be a stunning 3,442% return on investment.

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Potential catalysts for Ethereum

The good news, if you're an Ethereum investor, is that there is no shortage of potential catalysts. Ethereum remains a decentralized finance (DeFi) powerhouse, and all of the most important trends driving massive growth in the crypto market today are related to DeFi.

These include stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Stablecoins are already a $300 billion industry, and could be on their way to becoming a $3 trillion industry by 2030, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Meanwhile, asset tokenization continues to gain ground on Wall Street, and many consulting firms think that it could eventually become a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

Those sorts of growth forecasts are what make sky-high price targets possible, given that the Ethereum blockchain can become the building block for both stablecoins and RWA tokenization. Add in the fact that Ethereum is now attempting to become the go-to blockchain for new artificial intelligence (AI) projects, and future growth could be off the charts.

How realistic is a price of $62,000?

When you actually run the numbers, though, there's certainly room for skepticism. For one, a $62,000 price tag for Ethereum implies a market cap of $7.5 trillion. That would make Ethereum nearly 7 times as valuable as Bitcoin.

And it would make Ethereum more valuable than any publicly traded tech company. Apple, for example, currently sports a market cap of $4.5 trillion, while Nvidia currently has a market cap of $4.7 trillion.

A more likely scenario is that the price of Ethereum finally bottoms out around $1,500 before going on another of its epic runs. Just think back to 2020, when the price of Ethereum soared by 472%, due to all the hoopla around DeFi. If that same sort of hoopla returns in the second half of 2026, Ethereum could easily double or triple in value.

If so, then Ethereum is arguably one of the most underpriced crypto assets in the market today. It may not hit the types of stratospheric price targets set by some Wall Street analysts, but it could easily regain its all-time high of $4,954 from last year.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.