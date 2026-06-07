1 Unstoppable Crypto to Buy Before It Soars 3,000%, According to Wall Street's Tom Lee

Key Points

Ethereum could skyrocket from $2,000 to a price of $62,000, according to Bitmine Immersion Technologies' Tom Lee.

To hit that price target, Ethereum would need to remain the dominant player in decentralized finance.

Without a major rally from Bitcoin, Ethereum may have trouble hitting such a lofty price target.

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As chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), the world's largest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) treasury company, Tom Lee is no stranger to super-bullish crypto price predictions. His latest price target, though, might have you scratching your head.

Lee predicts that Ethereum will soar from $2,000 to $62,000. If he's right, that would be a 3,000% return! Even investors in AI, quantum computing, or space exploration will likely find it impossible to achieve the same type of results over the next few years.

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What's behind the $62,000 price target?

There are a number of key factors that go into the $62,000 price target. The first involves Ethereum's historical dominance within the field of decentralized finance (DeFi). Over the past decade, Ethereum has become the go-to blockchain for Wall Street.

As Lee sees it, Ethereum will continue this DeFi dominance into the foreseeable future. As the worlds of traditional finance and blockchain finance continue to merge, Ethereum will likely become the most important blockchain for both tokenized assets and stablecoins.

Those are both massive future market opportunities. According to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, stablecoins could be a $3 trillion market opportunity by 2030. And, according to top consulting firms, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization could become a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity within a few years.

Is Ethereum really as unstoppable as it appears?

But things get a bit murky after that. For one, Ethereum is down more than 35% in 2026, and currently trades at a hefty 62% discount to its all-time high of $4,954 in August. So it will quickly need to turn things around and regain momentum.

Lee thinks this is possible later this year because the latest "crypto winter" is already over, and some cryptocurrencies are showing signs of life. As he sees it, "crypto spring" is here.

The other problem, quite simply, is that the $62,000 price target for Ethereum is based on an equally outlandish price target for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Lee thinks that Bitcoin will soon be worth $250,000, and, as a rough estimate, he thinks Ethereum should be worth 25% of whatever Bitcoin is worth. That's how he lands on the $62,000 price target.

Admittedly, Ethereum is now worth roughly one-sixth of what Bitcoin is worth, so a 25% scaling factor is not out of the question. Moreover, Ethereum has historically been very highly correlated with Bitcoin. Over the past 12 months, the correlation between Bitcoin and Ethereum has been a very robust 0.86. So if Bitcoin is about to surge higher, then there's a high likelihood that Ethereum will as well.

How realistic is a price of $62,000?

At the end of the day, it's important for investors to keep their expectations about Ethereum in check. After all, there's no immutable rule of the universe that says that Bitcoin must drag the entire crypto market higher. And there's no reason to accept Lee's prediction without thought.

Yes, Ethereum is capable of soaring much higher. And, yes, it might reclaim the $5,000 price level this year. But, from my point of view, $62,000 is a price target that even an "unstoppable" cryptocurrency would have trouble hitting.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.