1 Unexpected New Development That Could Be Great News for Solana, Ethereum, and XRP

With the changing of the presidential administration in the U.S., the cryptocurrency sector is undergoing a significant regulatory shift. In that vein, one big new development just happened that could deliver some upside to leading cryptocurrency assets like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and perhaps even XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). Let's explore what's changing and why it matters to those coins specifically.

This new regulatory group could be a game-changer

Per an announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Feb. 20, a new regulatory group is being formed to fight scams and protect small investors in cryptocurrency, among other purposes. The group will be called the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit (CETU) and will be staffed with about 30 lawyers and fraud investigators.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Its mandate includes preventing and combating fraud that uses technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and social media to promote scams and hacking-related crime intended to procure insider information. Notably, it replaces a significantly larger group that was wholly dedicated to cryptocurrency issues but was recently dissolved.

The main shift here that investors need to appreciate is that the disbanded group focused on law enforcement. In contrast, the new group appears to be focused more on defining the landscape of acceptable competition and fostering efficient markets. So, while some investors may have considered the SEC to be an impediment to the sector's growth, they will probably now see a new era of opportunity. Whether that vision of promise will actually come true is unclear at this stage.

For fraud-plagued chains like Solana and Ethereum, seeing some change in regulatory strategy will likely be something that investors will find positive, even if there is still some uncertainty.

Given that the SEC has already started to entertain the possibility of new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding cryptocurrencies like Solana and XRP, the new unit will very likely be more lenient overall. Similarly, the formation of the unit may be a signal that high-profile SEC lawsuits, such as its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the issuer of XRP, will soon resolve in a way that the industry would consider positive, though there are no guarantees.

Overall, the biggest change may come in the form of institutional investors, like banks, that may see the changing of the guard as a green light to invest. Should those players decide to pile in, it would send prices for these coins higher.

Don't expect to be fully protected if you go off the beaten path

Investors should take care to note that it is unreasonable to expect the CETU or anyone at the SEC to bail them out if they fall victim to a cryptocurrency scam of any kind. But the odds of not losing your money will be higher if you stick to investing in the main coins of chains rather than smaller meme coins.

That means buying Solana and Ethereum is still a safer bet than buying sketchy tokens that just launched on either chain. It also means that buying an asset like XRP will continue to be somewhat less risky than buying utility coins or other projects hosted anywhere else. None of this is different from before.

At the same time, the best move here is probably to hedge your bets. Nothing about the new regulatory regime suggests you should take out a second mortgage on your house to load up on any cryptocurrency. If there is an upside to find here -- and in the long view of things, there is probably at least some -- the best move is still to simply buy and hold the coins you're comfortable retaining for many years.

And don't hold your breath for those smaller meme coin plays on Ethereum or Solana to get less scammy anytime soon. Even the former team with more staff could not police this niche very much, and the risks were already too big to approach them as serious investments.

Should you invest $1,000 in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $804,553!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.