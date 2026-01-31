1 Underrated AI Stock to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Key Points

Fiverr is capitalizing on rising demand for artificial intelligence services on its platform.

The company has become consistently profitable and has attractive growth prospects.

Over the past two years, investors have raced to buy shares of leading artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Many of them have produced incredible returns recently.

However, some companies that are also capitalizing on AI have been largely ignored by investors. One of them is Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR). Despite lagging broader equities in recent years, Fiverr might be worth investing in and holding on to for the next decade. Here's why.

How Fiverr is cashing in on AI

Some companies offer AI services through the cloud. Others sell specialized chips that provide the raw computing power needed to train AI models. Fiverr doesn't do any of that. The company's platform connects freelancers with corporations and individuals who need their services, making it a notable player in the gig economy. Since AI became the new big thing on Wall Street, Fiverr has seen a surge in demand for AI-related services on its platform.

This makes sense: While large corporations have the budget to buy entire teams of AI experts, smaller businesses don't. A platform like Fiverr helps the little guy access AI services and implement the technology across their operations at a reasonable cost. In May 2025, Fiverr noted in its annual Business Trends Index that the search for AI-agentic services had skyrocketed by a whopping 18,347% over the six months prior to the report's release.

It is also having a notable impact on the company's financial results, with demand for AI-related services helping drive top-line growth.

Why the stock is a buy

Fiverr's top-line growth has declined from the heights it reached in the early years of the pandemic. However, the company has made progress elsewhere. It is now consistently profitable, for instance. The company achieved this goal, despite slower revenue growth, thanks to a disciplined approach and cost-cutting efforts.

Can Fiverr now find a way to improve on the top line? My view is that it can. The gig economy is projected to continue expanding as more people seek ways to earn extra money and others are attracted to the flexibility of freelancing. Fiverr benefits from a network effect in this niche, as more businesses on its platform attract more freelancers. And in the next decade, AI won't be its only growth driver. The company sees a large, $247 billion addressable market.

Will Fiverr capture this entire opportunity by itself? No, but it doesn't need to do so. The company's comparatively tiny trailing-12-month revenue of $427.4 million suggests even grabbing about 2% of that total would be a success for Fiverr. In short, the stock has plenty of room to run, and it might be worth it to buy Fiverr's shares while they remain down significantly over the past few years.

