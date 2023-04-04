1 Under-the-Radar Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Now

BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) probably isn't the first name that comes to mind when you hear the term "electric vehicles," as the company is best known for its supercharger and turbocharger products for internal combustion engines. However, as Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe points out in this video, it could be an under-the-radar EV play that is worth a closer look.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 30, 2023. The video was published on March 31, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than BorgWarner

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BorgWarner wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BorgWarner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.