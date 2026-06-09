1 Under-the-Radar ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now That's Outperforming Major Indexes This Year

Key Points

The Russell 2000 is the primary benchmark and index for small-cap stocks.

Investing in it involves a higher risk/reward trade-off than investing in large-cap stocks.

Note that the small-cap index has underperformed the market over the past decade.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF ›

When most people think of major stock market indexes, their minds go to the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, or Dow Jones because they're the "Big 3." One index that often flies under the radar is the Russell 2000, which tracks the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 index.

The Russell 2000 is to small-cap stocks what the S&P 500 is to large-cap stocks, and so far this year, ETFs like the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO) have outperformed all of the "Big 3" indexes. If you have $1,000 available to invest, it could be a great addition to your portfolio for the long haul.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why invest in small-cap stocks?

Investing in small-cap stocks -- which are typically categorized as companies with market caps between $250 million and $2 billion -- is generally a higher risk/reward trade-off than investing in larger companies.

On one hand, their small sizes usually mean they're more susceptible to broader market and economic conditions (like interest rates) and are more volatile. On the other hand, their small size leaves much more room for growth. It doesn't always play out this way, but in theory, it's much easier to double a valuation from $500 million to $1 billion than from $500 billion to $1 trillion.

Small cap doesn't always mean a new, start-up-like company, either. It can be a well-established company operating in a niche. In either case, VTWO gives you access to 1,957 small-cap stocks from every major sector. It's a true one-stop shop for small-cap stocks.

How has VTWO performed over the years?

Through market close on June 5, VTWO is up 13.2%, marking one of its best starts to a year in a while. And although its gains this year are impressive, it's important to zoom out and look at longer-term performance as well. Here is how VTWO has performed over the years compared to the "Big 3" indexes:

ETF or Index Year-to-Date Returns 3-Year Annualized Average 5-Year Annualized Average 10-Year Annualized Average VTWO 13.2% 15.2% 4.4% 9.3% S&P 500 7.7% 19.9% 11.8% 13.4% Nasdaq Composite 10.7% 24.7% 13.2% 17.9% Dow Jones 5.1% 14.9% 7.9% 11%

VTWO's underperformance over the years doesn't quite scream "invest in me," but its main goal is diversification and covering more ground, rather than having the bulk of your returns rely on a handful of tech giants like the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

I wouldn't make VTWO the bulk of your portfolio (aim for less than 10%), but having some exposure is a great way to tap into growth potential while also setting your portfolio up to have a winner during times when small-cap stocks usually outperform the market (like now). If you think big tech is due for a pullback, now is a good time to add some of the little guys to your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,672!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,280,566!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 948% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2026.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.