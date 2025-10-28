1 Trial, 2 Franchises: Zenas Stock Climbs on Landmark Data

A pivotal clinical development has sent Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ: ZBIO) shares climbing higher, reshaping the company’s investment profile overnight. On Oct. 27, 2025, Zenas BioPharma’s stock price climbed by over 30% on exceptionally high trading volume, pushing its market capitalization to approximately $1.35 billion and hitting a new 52-week high of over $34. The move marks a dramatic continuation of the year-to-date performance, which has seen the stock increase by over 100%.

This decisive market reaction was triggered by the announcement of overwhelmingly positive topline results from the Phase 2 MoonStone trial. The study evaluated the company’s lead drug candidate, obexelimab, in patients with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (RMS), a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system. The successful outcome represents more than a single trial win; it is a major de-risking event for Zenas’ core scientific platform. The data provides powerful validation for the company's strategy to build a leading, two-franchise company focused on the high-value autoimmune disease market.

Decoding the MoonStone Data

The enthusiasm among investors stems from the strength and clarity of the MoonStone trial results. The study successfully met its primary endpoint, with obexelimab demonstrating a 95% relative reduction in the cumulative number of new inflammatory brain lesions compared to placebo. These lesions, visible on an MRI as gadolinium-enhancing (GdE) T1 lesions, are a key biomarker of active inflammation and disease activity in multiple sclerosis (MS). The near-complete elimination of these lesions signals a potent anti-inflammatory effect.

The statistical power of the result underscores the high degree of certainty that the drug's effect is real and not due to chance. This level of efficacy is a crucial factor for a drug seeking to enter a competitive market.

What makes these results particularly compelling for the company's long-term strategy is obexelimab's mechanism of action. It is a non-depleting B-cell inhibitor. This profile differentiates it from some of the current multi-billion-dollar standards of care in MS, which work by depleting the body’s B-cells. The investment angle is clear: for patients who may require lifelong therapy, a non-depleting mechanism could offer a significant long-term safety advantage, particularly by potentially reducing the risk of serious infections associated with chronic immunosuppression. The safety profile in the MoonStone trial was consistent with prior studies, further reinforcing this potential advantage.

How 1 Trial Validates a Broader Pipeline

The positive MoonStone data has implications that extend far beyond a single indication, boosting confidence in the company’s entire development pipeline and its ability to execute its strategy.

Obexelimab is being positioned as a franchise asset, and the strong RMS data increases the perceived probability of success across other ongoing, late-stage trials. Investors now have a clear line of sight to two more major clinical catalysts for this asset:

Phase 3 INDIGO Trial: Topline results for Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD) are expected around year-end 2025 .

Topline results for Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD) are . Phase 2 SunStone Trial: Topline results for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) are expected in mid-2026.

Reinforcing this strategy is the company's second franchise pillar: orelabrutinib. Acquired through a strategic licensing deal with InnoCare Pharma (OTCMKTS: INCPF) on Oct. 8, 2025, with a potential value exceeding $2 billion, orelabrutinib is an oral, CNS-penetrant BTK inhibitor. Its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier makes it a promising candidate for progressive forms of MS (PPMS & SPMS), a segment of the market with very high unmet medical need. This creates a second, complementary franchise that significantly expands the company's footprint in neurology.

A significantly strengthened balance sheet underpins this dual-franchise expansion. As of June 30, 2025, the company reported $274.9 million in cash. This position was substantially bolstered by recent strategic financing, including a non-dilutive funding agreement with Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) providing $75 million upfront for a 5.5% royalty rate, and a successful $120 million private placement. This healthy capital position provides a cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2026, fully funding the company through its next set of clinical trial readouts.

A De-Risked Profile With More Milestones to Come

The positive MoonStone trial results have fundamentally improved Zenas BioPharma's risk profile. The company's valuation is now supported by significant clinical validation, a diversified late-stage pipeline, and a strong cash position. This sentiment is echoed by Zenas BioPharma’s analyst community, with firms like Wedbush boosting price targets following recent strategic moves.

While the company operates at a net loss, $52.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 as it scales up, this is expected for a clinical-stage firm. The rising R&D and administrative expenses reflect the necessary investments needed to advance its late-stage trials and prepare for potential commercialization.

Further bolstering investor confidence is the significant insider buying activity seen in October, with directors and major shareholders participating heavily in the private placement, signaling a firm internal conviction in the company’s direction.

With the MoonStone validation secured, investor attention now shifts to the company's next significant milestone: the binary outcome of the pivotal Phase 3 INDIGO trial in IgG4-RD, with topline data expected by the end of 2025. A success there would provide a second major de-risking event and the foundation for the company's first potential commercial launch. For investors closely observing the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, Zenas BioPharma stands out as a company strategically positioned to execute its vision and significantly enhance shareholder value. This optimistic outlook is firmly supported by robust clinical data and a strong, stable financial footing, which collectively underscore its potential for sustained growth and innovation.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.