1 Top Vanguard Fund That Could Turn $270 a Month Into $1 Million

Key Points The Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF can be an ideal investment option if you want to track the best growth stocks.

Over the past five years, the fund has outperformed the S&P 500.

Investing regularly into the ETF can lead to some terrific gains in the long run.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF ›

A good way to build up and create a portfolio worth at least $1 million is by investing a regular amount each month. Rather than needing to save up a big lump sum and then investing, you can steadily add to your position over time. This also avoids the temptation of trying to time the market and worrying about whether it's a good time to invest. By investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), you can also minimize your risk over the long term, since you can have a position in not only multiple stocks but dozens and even hundreds of them, all through just a single investment.

Vanguard has many solid ETFs that can be suitable for growth investors, as they charge low fees and offer some great diversification. One particularly attractive Vanguard fund that I'm going to focus on is the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG). As its name suggests, it focuses on growth. And below, I'll show you how investing $270 each month into this ETF can potentially put you on track to creating a million-dollar portfolio.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why the Vanguard Growth Index Fund is an ideal option for growth investors

There are a lot of ETFs to choose from in the markets, which can make it overwhelming and challenging to try to find the right one for you. But two things you'll want to consider are costs and quality.

Identifying low-cost funds is easy, as that can be measured through the ETF's expense ratio; anything less than 0.1% is pretty low. The Vanguard Growth Index Fund has an expense ratio of 0.04%, making it an incredibly cheap option. By keeping your fees minimal, you can ensure unnecessary costs aren't chipping away at your gains over the years.

The more challenging criterion is the quality of the ETF. After all, what good is a low-cost fund if it invests in stocks that you don't want? This is where targeting Vanguard ETFs is important. Those ETFs are among the best and most well-diversified investments to choose from. The Vanguard Growth Index ETF tracks the best growth stocks in the country. There are 165 stocks in the fund (as of June 30), and its top holdings are highly recognizable names that you'll likely be very familiar with -- Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and many other top stocks. These companies are all focused on growing their businesses. With well over 100 holdings, the Vanguard fund does a great job of diversifying, but not so much that your exposure to individual stocks is minimal.

Over the past five years, the Vanguard fund has outperformed the S&P 500, with its total returns (which include dividends) coming in at 112%, versus 106% for the broad index.

How the Vanguard Growth Fund can grow a $270-per-month investment into $1 million

The Vanguard Growth ETF can be an ideal investment to put money into on a regular basis because of its potential to outperform the market. And that can be key in generating strong returns. With the S&P 500 at record levels, it may be due to underperforming its long-run average of 10% in the future. But by focusing on growth stocks, you might still be able to generate those kinds of gains.

And if your investment increases by an average of 10% per year, here's how large a $270-per-month investment in the VUG ETF might grow to be in the long run.

Year Investment Value 5 $21,082 10 $55,769 15 $112,840 20 $206,738 25 $361,230 30 $615,418 35 $1,033,635 40 $1,721,731

It can take approximately 35 years before monthly investments into the fund are able to build up a balance worth over $1 million. It's a long time frame, but it's also without making any large lump sum investments along the way. If you can do that, then you can potentially get to the $1 million mark a lot earlier, depending on the size of any additional investments.

Your actual annual return may vary, but the key thing to remember is that by investing in quality growth stocks, you can put yourself in a position to achieve market-beating returns. And while there may be bad years along the way, if you're willing to stay invested over the long haul, the payoff can be well worth it.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Tesla, and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.