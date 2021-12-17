1 Top Tech Stock That's a Bargain Right Now

Are you looking for top stocks to buy at a bargain price right now? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 3, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Jose Najarro discuss DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) recent tumble and why the stock is still a great buy for long-term investors to consider.

Toby Bordelon: For me, you know what? I'm going to go with DocuSign guys. I just put a link into the chat. There's a Slido chat for all of our viewers. That is a premium article that was posted today on DocuSign. Give that a look if you haven't seen it yet. Definitely give that a look. It's a good article from Andy Cross, I believe.

But I like this company. I like this company a lot. It is not like some of our pandemic. You think of it as a pandemic company. Oh, everyone's doing online document signing, can't go anywhere. But it's a little bit different than something like a Peloton or something like even Zoom to some extent. DocuSign is solving problems that needed to be solved before the pandemic.

Nobody wants to sit down for three hours in their realtor's office when they're buying a house. You just don't want to do that. They are solving problems that were annoying ever since we've been signing documents. This still going to be something people want to improve even after the pandemic. There is a lot of potential there. They're getting into contract life management, that's becoming a bigger thing. I think that's going to be bigger than they actually e-signature itself. They just announced the latest earnings report.

This thing called DocuSign Ventures, they're starting to take positions in start-ups that might fit into the DocuSign ecosystem or doing something similar to what they want to see done. That's kind of cool. They are helping these potential start-ups that maybe one day might be acquisitions, maybe one day might be bigger investments.

We don't know, private companies for now. That's promising. They are very forward thinking in what they're trying to do. I don't think this company is done by any strategy imagination and the big drop today, I think, maybe a little bit overdone. I think this is one you need take a look at.

Jose Najarro: This was pretty interesting. This is one that I don't know why, I have never just gone and done a deep dive. But every time I think DocuSign, I just think of e-signature, but I know this company has so much more to offer behind that and just that aspect can probably be moved into so many markets. Now with this drop, it's also one that I probably should take a closer look into.

Toby Bordelon: Yeah, I think it's compelling. I think people should give it a look.

Jose Najarro owns Zoom Video Communications. Rachel Warren owns Zoom Video Communications. Toby Bordelon has the following options: short February 2022 $40 puts on Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool owns and recommends DocuSign, Peloton Interactive, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

