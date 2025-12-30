1 Top Energy Stock You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Through 2030 and Beyond

Key Points

ExxonMobil recently boosted its growth outlook through 2030.

The oil giant has lots of growth potential beyond 2030.

Its diversified strategy positions it to thrive throughout the energy industry's transition.

10 stocks we like better than ExxonMobil ›

The energy industry is in a transitional period. While fossil fuels are crucial to the economy these days, lower-carbon energy will be vital in the future. No one knows how quickly this transition will occur, which is creating considerable uncertainty.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is building its business to thrive in the energy transition. The energy company is investing heavily to provide the world with more low-cost oil and gas in the near term, while also preparing for a lower-carbon future. ExxonMobil has a clear plan to grow shareholder value through 2030 and beyond, making it an energy stock that you can confidently buy and hold for the long term.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Visible growth through 2030

ExxonMobil recently raised its financial guidance for 2030. The oil giant now expects to deliver $25 billion in earnings growth and $35 billion in cash flow growth by 2030 compared to 2024's level, assuming constant margins and commodity prices. That's up from its prior outlook of $20 billion and $30 billion, respectively. Exxon projects to deliver an average annual earnings growth rate of around 13% and double-digit cash flow growth. The company can grow even faster on a per-share basis due to its ongoing share repurchase program.

A core aspect of Exxon's strategy is to invest heavily in its advantaged assets (lowest-cost and highest margin). By 2030, production from its advantaged upstream assets (Permian, Guyana, and LNG) should reach 65% of its total production. Exxon also expects to deliver $9 billion of incremental earnings from its downstream products solutions platform by investing in competitively advantaged projects, deploying proprietary technology, and achieving structural cost savings. High-value products, including new businesses such as Proxxima systems and carbon materials, should contribute more than 40% of the growth potential from its product solutions segment by 2030. Finally, Exxon is in the early stages of building several lower-carbon energy businesses, including carbon capture and storage (CCS). It's building the world's first large-scale, end-to-end CCS system along the U.S. Gulf Coast and advancing integrated CCS-enabled low-carbon data center projects.

Exxon's disciplined investment strategy has it on track to produce $145 billion of cumulative surplus cash at $65 oil by 2030. That will give it the funds to continue increasing its dividend, which it has done for 43 straight years. The oil giant also plans to repurchase stock, targeting $20 billion of repurchases in 2026.

Plenty of fuel to continue growing beyond 2030

Exxon's investments over the next several years will lay the foundation for continued growth beyond 2030. The company has the upstream resources to continue growing its production to support future fossil fuel demand. Exxon can continue developing its extensive resources in the Permian Basin. It has the largest and highest quality inventory position in the industry, providing it with a growth runway well into the 2030s. Additionally, it expects to deliver new LNG project start-ups in Papua New Guinea and Mozambique in the coming decade.

Meanwhile, Exxon sees tremendous growth potential in expanding its product solutions platform over the next decade. New businesses, including technology-driven Proxxima systems and carbon materials, have the potential to add $13 billion of incremental earnings by 2040.

Exxon also sees tremendous potential and optionality from lower-carbon solutions. It's pursuing approximately $20 billion in lower-carbon investment opportunities through 2030, with 60% of these investments aimed at helping third-party customers reduce their emissions. In addition to CCS, it's investing in hydrogen, lithium, and other lower-carbon solutions. While some of these businesses will require the development of supportive government policy and broader market formation, they provide Exxon with a very long runway of profitable growth in the coming decades.

An energy stock for the long term

ExxonMobil has significant visibility into its growth through 2030. A combination of investing in its advantaged upstream assets and expanding its product solutions business should fuel $25 billion of incremental earnings and $35 billion of additional cash flow over the next few years. Meanwhile, the energy company has plenty of fuel to continue growing beyond 2030, especially as it expands its lower-carbon energy platforms. This combination of visible growth and optionality makes Exxon an energy stock that you can confidently buy and hold for the long term.

Should you buy stock in ExxonMobil right now?

Before you buy stock in ExxonMobil, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ExxonMobil wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,744!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 984% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 30, 2025.

Matt DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.