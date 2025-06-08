1 Top Dow Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income in June

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tracks 30 large, publicly traded blue chip stocks. These companies are some of the strongest and most well-known in the country. They tend to be lower-risk companies, most of which pay dividends. Because of that, Dow stocks can be a great choice for those seeking reliable dividend income.

Of the 30 Dow stocks, Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stands out for its high dividend yield. At over 6%, it's more than triple the average dividend yield of Dow stocks (less than 2%). That makes the telecom giant an ideal dividend stock to buy for passive income this month.

A lower-risk, high-yielding dividend stock

A high dividend yield can sometimes suggest that a company has a higher risk profile. However, that's not the case with Verizon. The telecom giant produces prodigious cash flows and boasts a rock-solid financial profile.

Last year, Verizon generated $36.9 billion in cash flow from operations. It invested $17.1 billion into capital projects to maintain and expand its 5G and fiber networks. That left Verizon with $19.8 billion in free cash flow, which easily covered the company's $11.2 billion in dividend payments to shareholders.

The remaining excess free cash flow enabled the telecom giant to strengthen its already solid balance sheet. Its leverage ratio fell from 2.6 times at the end of 2023 to 2.3 times at the end of last year. That's a solid leverage ratio for a company that generates stable cash flow. It backs the company's strong A-/BBB+/Baa1 bond ratings. Verizon's long-term goal is to have an even lower leverage ratio in the range of 1.75x to 2.0x, putting it on an even stronger financial foundation.

More dividend growth ahead

Verizon's robust cash flows and strong financial profile have enabled the company to steadily increase its dividend. Last September, the company delivered its 18th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising its payment by around 2%. That's the longest current streak in the U.S. telecom sector.

The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future. It's investing heavily in 5G and fiber to provide faster wireless and broadband services to customers. That strategy is driving the company's financial growth this year. Its wireless services revenue rose 2.7% in the first quarter to an industry-leading $20.8 billion.

Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 4% to $12.6 billion, the highest in the company's history. Verizon also produced $3.6 billion in free cash flow after capital expenses in the first quarter, a 34% jump compared to the year-ago period.

Verizon has budgeted between $17.5 billion and $18.5 billion for capital expenditures this year to maintain and expand its network. That will leave it with $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion in free cash flow, more than enough to cover its dividend and continue strengthening its balance sheet.

The company is using some of its financial flexibility to acquire Frontier Communications in a $20 billion all-cash deal that it hopes to close early next year. The acquisition will significantly expand its fiber network while generating at least $500 million in annual cost savings. Verizon will use its growing excess free cash flow to repay the debt it will take on to close that deal. It should return to its current level within two years of closing the acquisition. That would free up additional cash that Verizon could use to repurchase stock.

The growing free cash flow from its capital investments and the Frontier deal should enable Verizon to continue to steadily increase its high-yielding dividend.

A bankable passive income stream

Verizon is a rare high-yielding blue chip dividend stock. It provides investors with a bond-like income stream with some upside potential from a rising dividend and the possibility of an increasing stock price. These features make it an ideal option for those seeking a bankable income stream backed by a top Dow stock.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

