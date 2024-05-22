1 Top Dividend Stock to Load Up On Now

For nearly a century, dividends have been the silent workhorses of the stock market, consistently contributing to the bulk of U.S. stock returns. The data spanning 98 years is not just a historical record but a testament to the resilience of dividend-paying stocks.

Amid market turbulence, economic swings, and the ever-changing tides of investor sentiment, dividends have provided a steady income stream, acting as a financial cushion for investors.

The takeaway for those on Main Street is clear: While growth stocks have had their moment in the sun since the 2008 financial crisis, the enduring value of dividend stocks cannot be overstated. They are the bedrock of a portfolio designed for the long haul, offering a balance of stability and growth potential.

One healthcare giant stands out

In the defensive-oriented healthcare sector, one dividend stock stands out from the crowd: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The pharma titan sports an attractive dividend yield, a compelling valuation, and a storied track record of innovation within one of the globe's fastest-growing industries. Read on to find out more about this blue chip dividend stock.

Pfizer: An overdone bear attack

Pfizer's recent performance has sparked a debate among investors. The pharmaceutical giant's stock is down 18% over the past 12-month period, trading at a modest 12.7 times earnings. This figure stands in stark contrast to the 17x average of its big pharma peers and the S&P 500's 20.8x handle. Yet, despite this bearish sentiment, there are compelling reasons to believe that the market may have overreacted.

One of Pfizer's most attractive features is its annualized dividend yield of 5.9%, a figure that looms large over the S&P 500's average yield of 1.35%. High-yield dividend stocks like Pfizer have historically outperformed most asset classes over extended periods, particularly over 20 years or more. This track record suggests that Pfizer's current dip could be a temporary blip in an otherwise stable upward trajectory.

Another key issue to understand is that Pfizer is on track to achieve its ambitious goal of $4 billion in cost reductions by the end of 2024. This initiative is expected to bolster operating margins significantly, enhancing the company's financial health.

Pfizer's pipeline productivity is also on the rise, with several successful drug launches in recent times. The cardiovascular drug Vyndaqel, in particular, stands out as a shining example of the company's innovation efforts. Such innovations are indicative of Pfizer's ongoing commitment to addressing unmet medical needs and expanding its market presence.

Bottom line

While the bearish outlook on Pfizer's stock may seem daunting, a closer examination reveals a company with solid fundamentals and a clear vision for the future. With its attractive dividend yield, cost-cutting measures, promising pipeline, and strategic focus, Pfizer appears well positioned to rebound and continue its legacy as a leading force in the pharmaceutical sector.

Contrarian investors, in turn, may want to consider whether the current pessimism toward this big pharma stock is indeed warranted. If not, it might be a wise move to start loading up on this super cheap, high-yield dividend stock.

George Budwell has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

