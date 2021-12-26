1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

Much of the time, when investors build a portfolio of dividend stocks, they have to compromise on growth. But if investors look close enough, there are some growth stocks that are also great dividend stocks. Perhaps the best example -- and a stock that coincidentally may be a great investment idea for 2022 -- is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The tech giant is not only throwing off heaps of free cash flow and paying a substantial dividend, but it's growing very rapidly -- and its robust business growth looks poised to persist for some time.

Image source: Getty Images.

Apple's attractive dividend

Apple's dividend looks extremely durable and likely to grow. Supporting Apple's $14.5 billion in annualized dividend payments (translating to a 0.5% dividend yield based on the stock's share price today) is $93 billion in trailing-12-month free cash flow. This means only about 16% of Apple's free cash flow, or cash provided by operations less capital expenditures, is paid out in dividends.

With such a small percentage of Apple's free cash flow going to dividends, this dividend can not only be sustained amid unexpected challenges, but also could even continue increasing. Apple's most recent dividend increase was earlier this year when the company boosted its quarterly dividend payment by 7%.

The dividend increase was below the company's typical average annual dividend increase (closer to 10%), likely reflecting the uncertain environment the company was operating in as supply shortages and logistical challenges were just starting to surface in a big way. It's likely that Apple's dividend growth rates in future years will be closer to the company's historical growth rates.

While Apple's dividend yield may be low, the company makes up for it with strong dividend-growth prospects. Not only does Apple have a history of robust dividend increases, but it also has the cash flow to support more strong growth in payouts.

A dividend stock and a growth stock?

The great thing about Apple as a dividend stock is that shares also possess strong prospects for share-price appreciation over the long haul.

Image source: Apple.

Despite Apple's trailing-12-month revenue growing 33% and its net income roaring 65% higher over this same time frame, Apple shares trade at just 31 times earnings. There's good reason to expect more robust growth from Apple in the coming years, which makes this valuation look even more conservative.

To illustrate, consider just one of Apple's many growth catalysts -- its services business. Gross profit from Apple's services business in fiscal 2021 was about $48 billion -- up 31% year over year and accounting for nearly a third of the company's total gross profit. Since this business segment grows fairly consistently and isn't very reliant on year-to-year product launches, there's no reason to expect this segment's contribution to the tech-giant's gross profit to decelerate rapidly. Instead, any deceleration will likely be gradual.

Of course, there are other growth drivers, too. In fact, Apple has been seeing strong growth in every product and geographic segment -- and Apple's efforts in wearables, headphones, and smart speakers are arguably just getting started.

Altogether, Apple's strong dividend potential, rapid business growth, and conservative valuation make the tech giant a very attractive stock with a good shot at performing lucratively over the long haul.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.