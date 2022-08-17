Markets
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Matthew Frankel The Motley Fool
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) isn't exactly a super-exciting growth stock, but it doesn't have to be. It has an excellent combination of income, safety, and growth that has delivered market-beating returns to its investors for decades. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, explains why Realty Income is a cornerstone of his dividend portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of August 16, 2022. The video was published on August 17, 2022.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel, CFP, is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/frankel, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

