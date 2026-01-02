1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy With Double-Digit Dividend Growth and an Aggressive Share Repurchase Program

Key Points

American Express announced a 17% boost to its dividend last March.

In the first nine months of 2025, management returned $6.1 billion to shareholders, with buybacks doing most of the heavy lifting.

The stock trades at a much higher valuation now than it did a year ago.

10 stocks we like better than American Express ›

Dividend investors tend to focus on yield. But the best long-term dividend stocks are often the ones that can keep raising their payouts at a healthy pace, year after year, without stretching their finances.

That is why integrated payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) stands out right now. The dividend yield is modest (just under 1%). But the company is growing the payout at a double-digit rate and is still spending far more on share repurchases than dividends.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Combine this capital return profile with a low payout ratio and strong earnings growth, and there's a lot to like about the growth stock. But the big question is whether or not the stock is worth its higher valuation after rising 25% last year. Shares aren't nearly as cheap as they were.

Room for growth

American Express increased its dividend by 17% last March, reflecting the company's strong underlying business strength. Even with the increase, its dividend yield currently sits at just 0.9%. But investors can take comfort in how well-covered it is. The fact that the company can easily afford its dividend means more big increases are likely in the cards for investors.

Showing how easily it can afford its dividend, American Express's annual dividend payments amount to just 21% of management's expected full-year 2025 earnings per share, which range from $15.20 to $15.50. A payout ratio that low gives management flexibility. It can continue to invest in the business and buy back stock, while still having room to grow the dividend even if business growth slows in the coming years.

Backed by strong business growth

Dividend growth is easiest when earnings are growing. And American Express has been delivering.

Its third-quarter revenue rose 11% year over year to a record $18.4 billion. And net income increased 16% to $2.9 billion. Helped by share repurchases, earnings-per-share growth rose even faster, climbing 19% year over year.

The company's momentum has been particularly strong in recent months.

In its third-quarter earnings release, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri said the company saw spend growth accelerate, and he highlighted that demand for its refreshed U.S. Platinum products exceeded expectations, with new U.S. Platinum account acquisitions doubling versus pre-refresh levels.

Big repurchases

American Express' dividend is nice, but it pales in comparison to the amount of capital the company is returning to shareholders through share repurchases.

In the first nine months of 2025, the company returned $6.1 billion to shareholders, including $4.4 billion of share repurchases and $1.7 billion of dividends. And in the third quarter of 2025 alone, it repurchased 7.3 million shares at an average price of $315.26 -- well below where the stock is trading today.

That pace builds on aggressive repurchases for years. In 2024, American Express returned $7.9 billion to shareholders, with $5.9 billion of that coming from share repurchases (and the remainder from dividends).

American Express stock: Buy, sell, or hold?

But are shares still worth buying at their current valuation?



The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 25. This time last year, its multiple was 21 -- more reasonable for a financial company in the business of lending and providing credit. Still, given the company's recent trends of accelerating spend and a successful refresh of its flagship Platinum card in the U.S., I think American Express will likely grow earnings at a double-digit rate again this year.



In other words, I think American Express is worth its premium valuation -- especially for dividend investors. Given the company's strong earnings momentum and low payout ratio, robust dividend growth is likely to persist for years. And investors who buy shares today get access to strong underlying business momentum.



Of course, if the economy contracts or a crisis arises in the financial industry, shares could take a hit. Additionally, the credit card payment space is intensely competitive, so American Express investors will need to keep an eye on the competitive environment. But, even with these risks, I still think shares look attractive for investors willing to hold for the long haul.

Should you buy stock in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,641!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,283!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2026.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.