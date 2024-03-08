1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 3,353%, According to Cathie Wood

Known for its strict focus on disruptive and innovative technologies, Ark Invest is a firm that has gotten a lot of attention in recent years. The company's founder, Cathie Wood, is widely considered a top investor.

Given its massive potential to change how people store and transfer wealth, it's not surprising that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a favorite asset for Wood and her analyst team. The world's most valuable cryptocurrency has made for a fantastic investment, soaring 1,540% in the last five years (as of March 4).

Cathie Wood is extremely optimistic about its future. Her firm thinks that Bitcoin, despite its impressive historical run, can skyrocket by 3,353%, reaching $2.3 million per token.

An extremely bullish outlook

Key to Ark Invest's incredibly bullish outlook is the idea that Bitcoin will find its way into more portfolios, particularly for larger institutional investors. The firm's analysis shows that if 19.4% of the $250 trillion in global investable assets were allocated to Bitcoin, the price of one coin could be a whopping $2.3 million, with the entire network valued at $48.5 trillion.

Even at a 1% allocation, which seems much more reasonable, Bitcoin's price would be $120,000. That's 80% higher than the current price of $66,600.

In its Big Ideas 2024 report, Ark Invest lays out factors that are driving greater Bitcoin adoption, particularly as a means for investors to de-risk their portfolios.

This might sound outrageous to those who still view Bitcoin as a fraud or Ponzi scheme, most notably JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. But it's hard to deny the digital asset's attractive qualities. Bitcoin is fully decentralized, has no counterparty risk, provides portfolio diversification benefits, is extremely liquid, and has a fixed supply cap.

That last point shouldn't be taken lightly. With a potential total of 21 million coins, scarcity is what makes Bitcoin a compelling store of value. Ark Invest believes more people will slowly realize this.

Near-term catalysts

The sentiment surrounding Bitcoin is enthusiastic for many reasons.

The recent introduction of spot exchange-traded funds was a breakthrough moment for Bitcoin, providing an easy and frictionless way to gain exposure to the asset's price. And the upcoming halving, set to cut the rate of new supply in half, has historically been a very bullish event for Bitcoin.

Plus, Ark Invest believes that 2024 will be a big year that will see more asset managers shift their view of Bitcoin, from considering it "a speculative instrument" to considering it "a strategic investment in a diversified portfolio." Add this to ongoing progress to achieve regulatory clarity, and you have the ingredients for Bitcoin to continue its rise.

Set realistic expectations

However, I urge investors not to get overly attached to the lofty price target of Cathie Wood and Ark Invest. Her firm is known for throwing out wild numbers on forecasts.

To be clear, I don't think anyone knows what Bitcoin's price will be 10 or 20 years from now. If you expect it to reach a market cap of $48.5 trillion, which is Wood's most bullish scenario, then you're banking on a lot of things going right. There's just too much uncertainty for this to happen.

In my opinion, Bitcoin still makes for a smart investment right now, even though its price has surged recently. But it's best to temper expectations, as gains likely aren't going to resemble those of the past.

