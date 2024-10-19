1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 700%, According to this Wall Street Executive and Billionaire

It seems that, eventually, everyone changes their tune on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). One of those people is none other than Larry Fink, billionaire chief executive officer of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.

Fink was once a Bitcoin skeptic, dismissing it as worthless, but he has since done a 180 and is now leading the charge to integrate Bitcoin into traditional finance and bring the cryptocurrency to the masses. However, it is his most recent comments that truly shed light on just how far he thinks Bitcoin can go.

BlackRock and Larry Fink call their Bitcoin shot

Few companies are contributing to Bitcoin adoption quite like BlackRock. In January 2024, the firm launched its iShares Bitcoin Trust, one of 11 newly introduced spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds provide both institutional and retail investors with an easy way to gain exposure to Bitcoin through traditional stock markets.

While all of the spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen historic success, BlackRock's fund stands out, leading the pack with more than $24 billion in assets under management (AUM) and solidifying its position as the frontrunner in Bitcoin investment vehicles.

More recently, BlackRock released a paper titled "Bitcoin: A Unique Diversifier," outlining its belief in Bitcoin's long-term value proposition. The report emphasizes how Bitcoin's distinctive qualities (decentralization, security, and a finite supply) provide unparalleled risk diversification for investor portfolios, all of which could fuel increasing demand for the cryptocurrency as global debt levels rise and economic uncertainties persist. In many respects, BlackRock's analysis echoes sentiments that Bitcoin advocates have asserted for years.

However, Fink hasn't stopped there. On BlackRock's most recent quarterlyearnings call he reinforced his bullish outlook on Bitcoin, delivering some of his most significant comments to date. Fink emphasized that Bitcoin is not just another asset, but an alternative to commodities, going so far as stating it "is an asset class in itself." Yet the most striking comparison he made was when he likened Bitcoin's potential to the early growth of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the 1980s.

Fink explained that, much like Bitcoin today, the MBS market began slowly, struggling for mainstream acceptance until data and analytics provided a clearer understanding of its value. Over time, mortgage-backed securities became a dominant force, now representing an $11 trillion market. Fink sees Bitcoin in a similar position, still in its early stages but poised for exponential growth.

If Bitcoin were to achieve a comparable market cap, it would be worth nearly $550,000 per coin -- a staggering 720% increase from its current price.

Keeping things in check

These projections may sound outlandish, but it's important to remember that Bitcoin has a long history of defying expectations. Just five years ago, Bitcoin was trading at $8,000, with many investors doubting it would ever reach $20,000, let alone surpass $60,000. Now, with Bitcoin trading around $67,000, Fink's prediction of a $550,000 Bitcoin seems bold, but not impossible.

As BlackRock's paper outlines, Bitcoin has the potential to become a global store of value in an economic landscape fraught with devaluation, soaring government debt, and policies that often leave the average investor behind. In such a scenario, Bitcoin's finite supply of 21 million coins becomes even more attractive, driving increased demand and, eventually, much higher prices.

For investors, the message is clear: Bitcoin is no longer a fringe asset. With BlackRock leading the way and heavyweights like Fink throwing their weight behind it, Bitcoin presents a generational opportunity today.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.