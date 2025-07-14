1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 3,260%, According to Cathie Wood of ARK Invest

Key Points Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, predicts Bitcoin could reach $3.8 million by 2030, driven by institutional and corporate adoption.

The trend of corporations adopting Bitcoin as a reserve asset is growing, led by Strategy, GameStop, and Trump Media.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Cathie Wood, the head of the technology-focused investment firm ARK Invest, doesn't shy away from making big bets and bold predictions. She is a vocal backer of Tesla, making it clear that she sees its robotaxi and robotics businesses changing the world -- and making trillions of dollars doing it.

Her predictions in the crypto market are just as bold, none more so than her Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price target. Wood is a huge proponent of the digital coin -- and crypto more generally -- and was one of the more influential figures in getting spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds approved.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

During that process, she said that her firm believed that the token could be worth as much as $1.5 million by the end of the decade. (Her base-case target was $600,000, still not a bad return.)

More recently, she said that she believes that the upper target could be as high as $3.8 million by 2030. That's a roughly 3,260% return from today's price and represents a more than a 100% annual return.

The core of Wood's thesis

The upper boundary of her prediction is substantial, to say the least. So, where does she see this price appreciation coming from? There are a few catalysts, but her main argument is that increased institutional adoption will drive the bulk of it.

Her math is reasonably simple: If institutional investors allocate, on average, 5% of their portfolios, it would be enough for Bitcoin to reach those enormous heights. That may not seem like much, but 5% of all institutional money is a huge amount of capital, and it represents a significant uptick from where we are now. While it's true we are trending in that direction, there is a long way to go.

Corporate adoption

An interesting trend lately has been the corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset. This was pioneered by Michael Saylor and his aptly named Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy).

The company has pursued an extremely aggressive purchasing program and now sits on 592,100 bitcoins, valued at almost $70 billion. Other high-profile names have since followed suit, including GameStop and Trump Media & Technology Group.

Strategy's strategy is a bold one, to say the least. The company's core software business has been delivering consistent losses for some time. It is using a mix of debt and private sales of preferred shares to finance its huge buying spree.

Its most recent sale of nearly $1 billion in preferred stock (which comes with a 10% dividend) will cost the company roughly $100 million a year. That's a big expense considering its total revenue for 2024 was just $463 million. Remember: It's already operating at a loss.

I am not a fan of the tactic, and I would not recommend investing in Strategy or companies like it that are relying on buying the crypto as their core business model. I think it's reckless.

Still, these companies may be an extreme vanguard. We could soon see public companies choose to hold more-modest amounts of Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

A solid investment, but beware the hype

Cathie Wood's predictions for Bitcoin's upside are certainly headline-grabbing. Investors would do well to take them -- and others like them -- with a pretty hefty grain of salt.

There's no denying the upside potential if widespread institutional and corporate adoption accelerates. However, the reality is that most of the larger institutions (where the lion's share of all capital is managed) will remain cautious, and aggressive corporate balance-sheet allocation from public companies is likely to remain a relatively niche strategy on the whole. Still, I think Bitcoin will continue to grow, just not at the pace Wood suggests.

Investors who are nearing retirement may want to avoid crypto altogether, but for most investors, Bitcoin is a solid addition to a well-diversified portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,477!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,010,880!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.