1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is famous for her predictions. Her Ark Innovation ETF has invested in some of the highest-growth businesses on the planet, largely based on where she believes the world is headed over the long term. She's a big believer in cryptocurrencies, and has a $1.5 million price target on one particular crypto asset.

Cathie Wood loves this old-school cryptocurrency

The crypto industry is used to outlandish claims about what the future holds. Back in 2022, Wood was fully on the hype train. "Bitcoin is truly a money revolution," she said.

At the time, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was between $15,000 and $20,000 following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. She predicted Bitcoin's price could reach $1.3 million by the end of 2023. While that didn't happen, Bitcoin's price did rise considerably.

At the close of 2023, Bitcoin's price was above $40,000. So while Wood wasn't correct in the magnitude, she certainly nailed the general trajectory of Bitcoin's value.

This is what makes Wood's recent predictions so intriguing. Earlier this year, she predicted that Bitcoin's price would reach $1.5 million by the end of 2030. That's roughly 2,700% higher than today's price range of about $54,000. But she's not finished just yet. That price target doesn't include potential upside from higher-than-expected institutional involvement.

"We put our bull case for Bitcoin at $1.5 million," she told Investor's Business Daily. But if institutional investors allocated about 5% of their portfolios to Bitcoin, she added, "that alone would add $2.3 million to the projection I just gave you."

How much upside does Bitcoin really have?

Wood isn't the only one who believes Bitcoin has huge long-term upside, even if her near-term price targets haven't played out very accurately. Venture capitalist Tim Draper -- who famously invested in Twitter, Coinbase, Tesla, SpaceX, Ring, and Cylance -- predicted in 2018 that Bitcoin would reach "$250,000 by 2022."

Bitcoin's price didn't test those highs that year. But between 2018 and 2022, its value did rise by roughly 1,000%. Like Wood, Draper's trajectory was correct -- just not the magnitude.

Similar to Wood, Draper is still a huge long-term Bitcoin bull. In a recent interview, Draper defended his previous $250,000 price target. "When I predicted that, what I didn't expect was how fearful and just old thinking the U.S. would be," he said in response to lower-than-expected uptake from institutional investors. "I would say that my number $250,000 will probably come pretty soon, so I'll stick with $250,000. I actually think that if it hits $250,000, it'll go way past it."

Over the short term, it's anyone's guess where Bitcoin's price is headed next. Long term, however, we do have some guidelines on how much potential upside there could be.

Right now, Bitcoin's total market cap is about $1.2 trillion. Gold -- an asset that shares many of Bitcoin's store of value characteristics -- has a market value of more than $15 trillion. Despite Wood and Draper's lofty predictions, their long-term price targets still put Bitcoin's valuation at or below that of gold. And while gold does have some industrial-use cases, Bitcoin's role in the expanding crypto ecosystem could ultimately give it more utility than any previous metal.

Bitcoin bulls have every reason to be optimistic. But as history has proven, volatility will be the norm. Make sure to remain patient, taking outlandish predictions for what they really are: signals of general confidence, not reliable measures of pinpoint accuracy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $630,099!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 3, 2024

Ryan Vanzo has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.