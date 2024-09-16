1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 22,000%, According to This Billionaire

Few individuals have become such vocal advocates for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). As a self-proclaimed Bitcoin evangelist, Saylor's belief in the cryptocurrency is so strong that his company has shifted its strategy to replace cash reserves with Bitcoin.

To many, this decision appears bold, even risky, but Saylor's recent interview with CNBC sheds light on his rationale. He projects that one day Bitcoin could be worth $13 million per coin, an extraordinary 22,000% increase from today's prices. Here's why Saylor believes Bitcoin has the potential to reach such astronomical heights, and whether his prediction holds water.

Breaking down Michael Saylor's vision

Michael Saylor is no stranger to Bitcoin predictions, but on CNBC's Squawk Box, he made perhaps his most daring forecast yet: Bitcoin could skyrocket to $13 million per coin by the year 2045. While this might seem like an outlandish claim to some, Saylor's conviction is rooted in more than just wishful thinking.

He believes that Bitcoin's key features and fundamentals, such as its scarcity, decentralization, and growing institutional interest, will drive its price upward over the long term. According to Saylor, Bitcoin currently makes up about 0.1% of global capital but could eventually capture up to 7%, a dramatic shift that he sees as inevitable.

At the core of Saylor's argument is the idea that Bitcoin is actually safer than traditional financial assets. Its decentralized nature and lack of central authority make it immune to the manipulation or debasement that can affect fiat currencies. Unlike government-backed currencies, policy decisions cannot inflate or devalue Bitcoin.

This decentralization, combined with Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million coins, ensures that it retains its value over time. This makes it, in Saylor's view, the ultimate safe haven for investors seeking protection from economic instability and inflation. Demand will only increase as more entities recognize its benefits, pushing its price to unprecedented levels.

MicroStrategy's bold Bitcoin plan

Saylor's faith in Bitcoin is not just talk -- it's evident in MicroStrategy's actions. Since 2020, MicroStrategy has acquired more than 244,000 bitcoins, representing more than 1% of the entire supply. With nearly $10 billion invested, MicroStrategy is pioneering what Saylor calls the "Bitcoin standard" and is already starting to see its investment pay off. Bitcoin has outperformed the S&P 500 and most major assets, delivering an impressive 44% annual return on average.

Saylor believes MicroStrategy's decision to ditch cash will be one every other person and company eventually has to face as Bitcoin solidifies itself as the supreme currency. He suggests that as time passes, even governments may adopt Bitcoin in a similar fashion to hedge against economic uncertainties and currency depreciation. In his view, Bitcoin is not just another asset; it's the "apex predator" of finance.

Tempering expectations: Is $13 million realistic?

While Michael Saylor might not be wrong in believing that Bitcoin is superior to other assets, it doesn't take away from the fact that his prediction of Bitcoin reaching $13 million is audacious. However, to his credit and as skeptical as one might be, it is difficult to dismiss that Bitcoin has had a remarkable rise since its inception and has regularly defied expectations.

From a niche digital currency to a global financial phenomenon, Bitcoin's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. As society grows more technologically adept with younger generations coming of age and increasingly attuned to the benefits of digital currencies, Bitcoin's role in the financial ecosystem seems poised to expand.

When considering the current economic landscape -- dominated by inflated fiat currencies, rising government deficits, and delicate geopolitical tensions -- there is a strong case to be made for Bitcoin as a hedge against uncertainty. Its decentralized structure and fixed supply make it an appealing alternative to traditional financial systems, especially in times of economic turmoil. Not to mention, with institutional investors starting to pile in, Bitcoin's adoption could accelerate even further.

The road ahead

As to whether Bitcoin will hit $13 million per coin by 2045, only time will tell. However, Saylor's belief in Bitcoin's long-term potential is not entirely unfounded. The cryptocurrency's unique qualities suggest that its value could continue to rise over the coming years. While it may be too soon to predict such an astronomical price, what is clear is that Bitcoin has proven itself as a resilient and revolutionary asset.

At its current price of around $60,000, Bitcoin still offers considerable room for growth, especially if Saylor's vision for widespread adoption comes to fruition. Investors should remain optimistic but cautious, always considering the inherent risks of the market. But if history is any guide, Bitcoin's best days could very well still lie ahead.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.