1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 19,500%, According to Michael Saylor

Key Points

Billionaire Michael Saylor completely changed his company's strategy five years ago, and it has worked wonders for the stock price.

The forward-thinking executive believes that more of the world's wealth will find its way to this cryptocurrency.

Investors should think for themselves before putting real money to work.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Cryptocurrencies are without a doubt extremely volatile. And some might still view them as being way too risky. However, investors can no longer ignore the market due to the monster gains that can be achieved by picking the right digital assets early on.

One of these has done very well over the long term. And billionaire tech executive Michael Saylor thinks that we are still in the early innings and that the future is bright. Saylor believes that this top cryptocurrency will soar more than 19,500% over the next 21 years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here's what investors need to know.

The thesis is straightforward and easy to understand

Michael Saylor is incredibly bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Any investor who follows the space won't find this surprising. He founded and was the CEO of MicroStrategy, now called Strategy, a business analytics firm, and he's now the chairman. He completely upended how his business operates roughly five years ago, and many in the Bitcoin community now view him as somewhat of a legend.

After the onset of the pandemic, Saylor became fully aware of the huge amounts of government stimulus to boost the economy. As a result, he understood how much value fiat currencies lose over time, diminishing people's purchasing power in the process. In an effort to improve his company's financial picture, he adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy, directing cash to acquire more of the crypto for its balance sheet.

Strategy first purchase Bitcoin in August 2020. Since then, the business has accumulated so much of it that it now owns over 640,000 of the digital tokens, which are worth more than $68 billion today, making it one of the largest holders. It's no coincidence that Strategy's stock price has shot up 1,660% in the past five years (as of Oct. 17).

In June, Saylor came out with a new prediction: Bitcoin's price will reach $21 million by 2046; this beats a prior forecast. His view has improved due to favorable regulatory changes, especially here in the U.S.

However, the main thesis hasn't really changed. Saylor's view is that more of the world's wealth will find its way to Bitcoin. This means that capital will flow from other asset classes, like real estate, fixed income, and equities, and this will ultimately drive the crypto's price higher over time.

No matter how exciting the forecasts sound, investors should take them with a grain of salt

Investors should realize that making accurate predictions is virtually impossible. This applies to the stock market, of course, but it also applies to the wild world of cryptocurrencies, which are still a relatively new phenomenon. Saylor's forecasts can drive extreme excitement from Bitcoin's supporters, but no one has any clue what its price will be five years from now, let alone decades from now.

But I think one thing is certain, and that is that any long-term investor who has at least a decade-long time horizon should consider making an investment in Bitcoin. It's important not to follow an expert's way of thinking without considering the opportunity yourself.

In this instance, Bitcoin is an attractive investment because it's the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency. It continues to be viewed in a favorable light by politicians and by major financial institutions. It has tremendous network effects supporting it. And the brand image is strong, as Bitcoin is the first crypto that investors likely become familiar with.

Most importantly though, the hard supply cap of 21 million adds scarcity. And this won't likely ever change, unless its stakeholders want to make the network worthless.

As part of a well-diversified portfolio, a small position in Bitcoin makes sense. Whether or not its price reaches $21 million in 21 years might be beside the point. However, it still has meaningful upside over the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $667,945!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,558!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,073% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.