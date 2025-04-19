1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 1,686%, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood has drawn the attention of everyday investors in the past few years. That's partly because her investment firm, Ark Invest, focuses on owning companies at the cutting edge of innovation. But it's also because she is known for making very bold predictions about what the future will hold.

This is apparent when you learn just how extremely bullish Cathie Wood is on a special asset. By 2030, she and her team believe that one top cryptocurrency will soar almost 1,700%. If this outlook is even remotely true, it can mean monster returns for investors.

Betting on big returns

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) certainly fits Ark Invest's criteria of a tech-forward investment idea. She couldn't be more bullish on the leading digital asset as we look toward the rest of the decade.

Ark Invest forecasts its bull case for Bitcoin's price to rise rapidly to $1.5 million per unit by 2030. Compared to Bitcoin's current price on April 14 of around $84,000, this implies a massive 1,686% rise, translating to a compound annual rate of 78%. This is an unbelievable outlook that will surely outperform the overall stock market.

Getting to such a lofty price target requires much greater adoption of Bitcoin as a store of value. The crypto must find larger ownership among different stakeholders, including institutional investors, nation-states, and corporations. What's more, Wood sees Bitcoin representing a growing share of the monetary base in emerging market economies. And the view is that Bitcoin's market cap increases as a percentage of gold's.

In its "Big Ideas 2025" research report, Ark Invest highlights some key strengths that Bitcoin has exhibited that should give investors confidence. Bitcoin spot ETFs, introduced in January 2024, were the most successful ETF launch in history. Bitcoin's April 2024 halving cut its inflation rate below gold's. The cryptocurrency's volatility continues to trend down. And based on Bitcoin's hash rate, or the amount of computing power being used, the network has never been more secure.

Despite Bitcoin currently trading 21% off its peak (as of April 14), the world's top crypto certainly has some factors working in its favor.

Lower your expectations

Cathie Wood and Ark Invest think that Bitcoin's price can increase at an annualized pace of 78% over the next five years. It's worth mentioning that in the past five years, Bitcoin has risen at a yearly rate of 66%. It's impossible to argue with that kind of result.

The takeaway for investors, though, is to seriously lower your expectations. I'm bullish on Bitcoin over the long haul, but I believe forward returns aren't going to come close to resembling the past. I expect Bitcoin's gain through the rest of this decade to be well below Wood's forecast.

This is a more mature asset than it was in years before, so the huge price upswings likely aren't going to occur anymore. Also, it's usually a smart idea to take any prediction you hear, no matter how exciting it sounds, with a grain of salt. No one knows what the price of Bitcoin is going to be at some date in the future.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to your individual risk tolerance. If you own a well-diversified portfolio and have a long time horizon, adding Bitcoin to the mix can be a smart move that can boost return potential. Owning an asset with a fixed supply that isn't controlled by anyone and continues to be viewed in a favorable light by regulators, politicians, and prominent business figures seems like a good decision.

Neil Patel and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

