1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 1,600%, According to Chamath Palihapitiya

Chamath Palihapitiya, the billionaire co-founder of the venture capital firm Social Capital, believes Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price will hit $500,000 by late 2025. That's a lofty price target, but it isn't too surprising considering that Palihapitiya previously predicted Bitcoin's price could eventually hit $1 million in the future.

Bitcoin trades at about $58,000, so it would need to rally about 760% to hit $500,000 and more than 1,600% to reach $1 million. At $1 million, Bitcoin's market cap would exceed $21 trillion, eclipsing physical gold's current market cap of $17 trillion. It would also make Bitcoin more valuable than all of the Magnificent Seven companies combined.

Does that bullish prediction make any sense? Let's review Palihapitiya's thesis and the other catalysts to see if Bitcoin can become the world's most valuable asset.

How much Bitcoin does Chamath Palihapitiya own?

In 2011, Palihapitiya said he previously bought 100,000 Bitcoins at an average price of less than $100. In 2013, he said he still held $5 million in Bitcoin and would be willing to invest another $10 milion to $15 million in the cryptocurrency.

But in a 2021 interview, Palihapitiya said he had spent 2,739 of those Bitcoins ($1.6 million at the time) on an empty plot of land near Lake Tahoe in 2014. That was a pretty bad deal, since those coins would be worth a whopping $159 milion today.

In a conference call in 2020, Palihapitiya said Social Capital had bought Bitcoin throughout 2013, while it was still trading between $13 and $1,200. However, he has never disclosed exactly how much Bitcoin he or his firm actually own.

Palihapitiya's case for Bitcoin

Palihapitiya has stayed bullish on Bitcoin over the past few years. In early 2021, he declared that its price would reach $200,000 over the next five to 10 years. Later that year, he claimed Bitcoinhad "effectively replaced gold."

Earlier this year, Palihapitiya raised his near-term outlook to $500,000 by 2025 and reiterated his belief that it could eventually reach $1 million per coin. He believes two main catalysts will drive that rally: Bitcoin's halving this April, which reduced the rewards for mining by half, and the increased adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

Bitcoin's halving occurs every four years, and it's already happened four times. Palihapitiya points out that after each halving, Bitcoin's price rallies to new highs as its supply tightens up and it attracts more attention from institutional investors.

He says that if Bitcoin merely replicates its gains from after its third halving in 2020, it could reach $500,000 and $1 million. The approvals of the first 11 spot price Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) this January could support that growth by making it even easier for retail and institutional investors to invest in Bitcoin. Meanwhile, the strength of the U.S. dollar, the devaluation of other currencies, and rampant inflation could drive more countries to adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset. That's how Bitcoin's market cap might eventually match or surpass gold's valuation.

Other catalysts on the horizon

Another major catalyst for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market would be lower interest rates. Higher rates drove many investors away from cryptocurrencies and other speculative investments over the past two years, but interest rate cuts would likely draw them back to "blue chip" cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Bitcoin, which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now defines as a commodity, should also face fewer regulatory headwinds. Former President Donald Trump wants the U.S. to create a "strategic Bitcoin stockpile" and become the "Bitcoin superpower of the world" if he wins the presidential election this November. Vice President Kamala Harris also recently hired three pro-crypto advisors to her campaign, which hints at a departure from President Biden's rigid crypto policies.

Should you follow Chamath Palihapitiya's lead?

Chamath Palihapitiya's outlook for Bitcoin is actually conservative compared to other bullish investors. Ark Invest's Cathie Wood claims its price will reach $3.8 million by 2030, while MicroStrategy's (NASDAQ: MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor expects the cryptocurrency's price to balloon to $13 million by 2045.

We should take Palihapitiya's estimates with a grain of salt, since he would certainly profit from a big spike in Bitcoin prices. That said, I personally believe Bitcoin's price will stabilize and gradually rise as the recent halving, spot price ETFs, and expectations for lower rates limit its downside potential. I'm not sure if it will soar to $500,000 or $1 million, but I have some exposure to Bitcoin through ETFs and wouldn't be too surprised if its price doubled or tripled in the near future.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

