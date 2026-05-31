1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 1,600%, According to Cathie Wood of Ark Invest

Key Points

Cathie Wood of Ark Invest has updated her Bitcoin price target from $1 million to $1.25 million.

The key catalyst for Bitcoin will be the growing pace of institutional adoption.

A price target of $1.25 million implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65%, which is aggressive even for Bitcoin.

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When it comes to predicting the future price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Cathie Wood of Ark Invest continues to lead the way. Back in 2023, she popularized the concept of the $1 million price target for Bitcoin.

In 2026, Cathie Wood is back with an updated five-year price target for Bitcoin: $1.25 million. That's based on a confluence of several important catalysts, all of which have the potential to send Bitcoin much higher.

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How does Bitcoin get to $1.25 million?

The key catalyst for Bitcoin continues to be institutional adoption. In other words, banks, financial institutions, and Wall Street investment firms continue to embrace Bitcoin. They continue to introduce new investment products and beat the drum for Bitcoin as a stand-alone asset class worthy of being included in any portfolio.

At the same time, the U.S. government is doing everything in its power to make Bitcoin mainstream. The launch of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve last year was just the beginning. At the end of last year, the government suggested that it would be relaxing rules, such that Bitcoin could be added to retirement funds. And it's pushing forward new legislation to make it easier for banks and corporations to use Bitcoin on an everyday basis, without the fear of regulatory pushback.

On top of that, it's possible to layer in the notion of Bitcoin as "digital gold." As Cathie Wood points out, younger investors are particularly receptive to the idea of using Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. Over time, Bitcoin could become a substitute for gold, which should help push its price higher.

How realistic is a $1.25 million price tag?

Admittedly, a price target of $1.25 million is extremely aggressive. As even Cathie Wood acknowledges, that's the ultra-bullish scenario for Bitcoin. A base-case scenario, says Wood, is closer to $750,000.

A $1.25 million price target is aggressive because it assumes a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65%. That's basically the pace that Bitcoin was growing at from 2017 to 2024. But things slowed down considerably in 2025, and Bitcoin ended the year in the red. This year, Bitcoin is down a disappointing 17%. It's going to be hard to grow at a five-year CAGR of 65% if this downturn continues for much longer.

Moreover, "institutional adoption" has its downside. It comes in the form of outflows from the spot Bitcoin ETFs, as institutional investors abandon Bitcoin in search of higher-yielding assets elsewhere. With Bitcoin's performance sliding over the past eight months, outflows out of the ETFs have intensified, making it harder for Bitcoin to regain its momentum.

Getting the timeline right for Bitcoin

There's little doubt that Bitcoin will eventually hit a price of $1.25 million. The only question is when. According to Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, it will happen sometime in the next five years. But if you scale back some of her assumptions, then it might take a decade, and perhaps even two. For that reason, it's important to invest in Bitcoin with a long-term outlook in mind.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.