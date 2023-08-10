News & Insights

1 to 2 Cent Gains for Corn Futures

August 10, 2023 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The corn market settled Thursday’s trade with 1 to 2 1/4 cent gains. December stayed in a 5 cent range for the session, all of which was below the $5 mark. Carry across the new crop contracts has the deferred months holding above $5. 

CONAB raised their corn production forecast by 2.19 MMT to 129.96 MMT. Much of that came via 2nd crop yield hikes to Mato Grosso, Goias, and Sao Paulo. USDA is currently using a 133 MMT figure for Brazil’s 22/23 production. The Rosario Grains Exchange released their preliminary estimate for 23/24 corn production at 56 MMT, compared to Argentina’s ~34 MMT crop currently being harvested. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales data had 150,434 MT of corn booked for 22/23 delivery during the week that ended 8/3. The new crop sales were came in at 758,366 MT. That was above the high end of estimates led by sales to Mexico. The data had total forward sales at 5.973 MMT, a 26% lag from last year’s pace. 

 

Sep 23 Corn  closed at $4.83 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $5.23 1/1, up 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $4.96 1/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $5.10, up 1 3/4 cents,

 


