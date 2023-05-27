1 Thing You Have to Know About Plug Power

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has grown a lot in the last decade, but that growth has come at a cost. Cash flow has been negative and the company has one way to keep funding operations. Travis Hoium digs into the biggest concern for the company long term.

