1 Thing Every Tesla Investor Needs to Watch Right Now

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is in a tricky place. Analysts expect earnings to drop by nearly 30% next quarter compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Yet, on a price-to-sales basis, the stock's valuation remains sky-high at 12.6.

On the other hand, Rivian Automotive, another electric car stock, trades at just 2.9 times sales.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Tesla stock seems priced for big growth despite tepid profitability growth ahead. But there's a risk factor detailed below that could put an even bigger dent in Tesla's growth trajectory for years to come. Every investor needs to monitor this one thing carefully.

This one risk factor could punish Tesla stock

Right now, more than 90% of Tesla's vehicles sales stem from just two models: the Model 3 and Model Y. Both have starting base prices of less than $50,000. Seeing as the majority of Americans are looking to spend less than $50,000 on their next vehicle purchase, according to a 2024 study by AutoPacific, Tesla is in a solid place to attract the tens of millions of budget buyers in the U.S.

To make Teslas even more affordable, buyers have long been able to qualify for federal tax credits that can total up to $7,500. Both the Model 3 and Model Y qualify for these tax credits. Even some of Tesla's pricier models, like the entry-level Cybertruck, qualify. The result is a lower effective purchase price for consumers, and thus more demand for Tesla's products.

There's just one problem: Federal tax credits may be on the way out.

President Donald Trump's new bill calls for the immediate elimination of federal EV tax incentives. What would happen to Tesla's sales if this were to happen? More than half of all EV buyers say that tax credits were a deciding factor in their purchase. When EV incentives abruptly ended in Germany in 2023, EV sales fell by more than 16% over the next six months.

If tax credits are eliminated in the U.S., expect Tesla's sales and earnings to drop in response.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $402,034 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $38,158 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $704,676!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.