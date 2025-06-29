1 Thing Every Rivian Investor Needs to Watch Right Now

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has a bright future. Next year, analysts expect the electric vehicle (EV) maker's sales to grow by more than 40%. The biggest catalyst for this growth will be its introduction of three new models, all of which are expected to be priced under $50,000. But one factor could put the company's future at risk.

Washington could detour Rivian from its growth path

Any EV company that hopes to grow significantly must eventually launch affordable mass-market models. Today, more than 90% of Tesla's vehicle sales come from its two mass-market models: the Model 3 and Model Y. Rivian, meanwhile, has no affordable models. Its lowest-priced truck starts at about $70,000. But in 2026 and 2027, production of three new "mass market" models is set to begin, making Rivians accessible to millions of potential new buyers.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Most Americans are looking to spend less than $50,000 on their next vehicle purchase. Federal EV tax credits -- which can total up to $7,500 -- effectively lower the prices that consumers pay for those vehicles, boosting demand for EVs across the board.

Now, President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress are moving to eliminate those tax credits through a provision of the "Big Beautiful Bill." Would Rivian be impacted? Germany, of all places, provides us with clues.

From 2016 to 2023, Germany offered its citizens incentives to buy electric vehicles. More than 2 million vehicles ultimately qualified. Incentives averaged nearly 5,000 euros per car. After that program was ended suddenly in 2023, EV sales in Germany fell by 27.4% over the following 12 months. Meanwhile, EV sales throughout the rest of Europe continued to grow.

Surveys show that EV buyers have become increasingly price conscious. The elimination of federal tax credits, therefore, could significantly slow Rivian's growth. Germany's history is a strong testament to that possibility, so if you're invested in Rivian or any other EV stock, carefully monitor the political risk factors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $713,547!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $966,931!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.