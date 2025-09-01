The 1 Thing Every Retiree (and Pre-Retiree) Needs to Know About Social Security in 2025

Key Points Social Security used to run a surplus, but it's heading for a deficit.

Our benefits won't go away, but there's a good chance they'll shrink.

These problems can be solved if Congress takes action.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

One critical thing every retiree (if not every American) needs to know about Social Security in 2025 is that the program is in trouble.

Some scary headlines may have you believing it's going to run out of money completely and will soon be unable to pay retirees anything, but that's not the case. As long as workers keep paying into the system, there will be funds to pay retirees. But not enough funds, unless some changes are made.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The problem is that with people living longer and often retiring earlier, Social Security is no longer running a surplus. The ratio of workers to Social Security beneficiaries has shrunk over time, from 8.6 in 1955 to 3.3 in 1985 to 2.7 in 2023 -- and it's projected to fall to 2.3 by 2036.

So Social Security's surplus is turning into a deficit. It's been estimated that come 2034, there will only be enough money coming to the program (largely via taxes on workers) to pay beneficiaries 81% of what they're owed. Making matters worse are actions by the Trump administration (via the "Big, Beautiful Bill") that will hasten the depletion of Social Security's surplus.

Fortunately, there are multiple ways to fix Social Security's shortfall. For starters, the tax on our earnings for Social Security could be increased. Even a fraction of a percentage more would deliver a big infusion to Social Security's coffers. Another fix is to raise -- or eliminate -- the cap on earnings that are taxed for Social Security. The cap is currently $176,100.

The bottom line is that as we plan for our retirements, we shouldn't count on receiving the full benefits to which we're entitled, though we can certainly hope for that. It can't hurt to let your elected officials know that you'd like Social Security strengthened, too. And in the meantime, save and invest effectively for retirement, perhaps aiming to set up multiple income streams.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.