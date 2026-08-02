1 Thing Every Investor Needs to Know About Buying the S&P 500 Right Now

Key Points

The S&P 500 index fund is market-cap weighted, with the biggest companies most heavily represented.

One exchange-traded fund offers the same 500 companies in roughly equal measure.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

Investing in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is popular, especially through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). But it includes some tradeoffs.

The S&P 500 index is made up of the 500 biggest companies in America. Together, they account for about 80% of the U.S. stock market's value. Invest in the S&P 500, and you become a part owner of 500 large businesses, instantly diversifying your portfolio.

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Better still, the S&P 500 has averaged annual returns close to 10% (ignoring inflation) over long periods.

So, what's the tradeoff?

While you might be a part-owner of 500 companies, you'll own very, very little of most of them, because the index is quite concentrated and top-heavy. Here are the top 10 holdings of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and their share of the index:

Stock Weighting 1. Nvidia 7.50% 2. Apple 6.58% 3. Microsoft 4.29% 4. Amazon.com 3.61% 5. Alphabet Class A 3.24% 6. Broadcom 2.77% 7. Alphabet Class C 2.58% 8. Micron Technology 2.01% 9. Meta Platforms 1.91% 10. Tesla 1.83%

Since the index is market-capitalization-weighted, the biggest companies are weighted the most, wielding the most influence. These nine companies (Alphabet appears twice on the list) recently accounted for more than a third of the entire index! Indeed, the top three alone made up 18%. So if you buy into this exchange-traded fund, you'll be mostly invested in a bunch of huge tech companies.

Nike and PayPal are in the index, too, but each was recently weighted at less than 0.1%. Lululemon Athletica and Hasbro were only at 0.02%. If you're not loving this concentration, check out the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT: RSP). It's also an S&P 500 index fund, but one that weights each of the 500 companies equally and rebalances quarterly.

Don't think that it's too late to invest in the S&P 500, either. It does seem more overvalued than undervalued, but investing in it can still work out well.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $386,727!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,139!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 2, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nike, Nvidia, PayPal, Tesla, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Hasbro and Lululemon Athletica Inc. and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.