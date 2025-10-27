1 Tech Stock to Buy Before the End of 2025

Key Points

IonQ is one of the world's leading quantum computing companies.

The Trump administration is in talks to take an equity stake in quantum computing companies, including IonQ.

IonQ's revenue is projected to increase by well over 80% in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

It's been an impressive year for IonQ's (NYSE: IONQ) stock, up nearly 38% through Oct. 23. The quantum computing company has been making strides in performance, and investors seem to have taken notice.

Even with IonQ's impressive stock growth this year, the road ahead seems just as bright. If you're looking for a budding tech stock to add to your portfolio, IonQ could make a great addition.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It was recently announced that the Trump administration is in talks to take an equity stake in quantum computing companies, including IonQ, in exchange for at least $10 million in funding. This move shows that the administration sees the quantum computing industry emerging as a key industry that could benefit the country.

IonQ is still unprofitable ($177.5 million net loss in the second quarter), but that's largely due to research and development, acquisitions, and stock-based compensation. Its second-quarter revenue was impressive, finishing 15% above its guidance. Some analysts expect its total revenue for 2025 to grow 112%, while its 2026 revenue is expected to grow around 87%.

With key partners like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet (all cloud services), IonQ has the enterprise relationships needed to scale and hit these marks. Assuming it continues to show promising growth, its stock should continue on an upward trend.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Stefon Walters has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.